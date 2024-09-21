We Asked 4 Experts To Pair Pasta And Whiskey. Here's What They Recommended

Pasta, how do you do it? How can the humble noodle be so versatile and comforting? While there are various starches to choose from, pasta manages to elevate any combination of ingredients in the most cohesive final dish. However, despite pasta's perfection, you may still find yourself noodling around, wondering how to take a pasta dish from incredibly delicious to mind-bogglingly outstanding. In that case, you need to pair it with some booze, specifically with whiskey. And before you start mixing and matching like a culinary scientist, let the experts lead you in the right direction.

I had the pleasure of getting insight from some experts who know a thing or two about food and whiskey pairings: Greg Garrison, chef and partner of Prohibition Charleston, Alba Huerta, owner of Julep Houston, Brian Landry, chef and co-owner of QED Hospitality, and Dennis Prescott, chef and author of "Cook With Confidence: Over 100 Inspiring Recipes to Cook and Eat Together." While they all come from different backgrounds, they all share one idea; there is a beauty in finding the perfect food and drink combination.

In the case of whiskey and pasta, there are a lot of elements to consider, but focusing on heartier pasta dishes should be your starting point. From there, finding a whiskey that complements the ingredients rather than stepping on them will make your pairing sing. Lean into creativity and look beyond the typical pairings you're used to, and the pasta-bilities really are endless.