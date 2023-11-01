Saffron Butter Is The Simple Addition That Elevates Pasta To New Heights

Look in the spices section of your local store for saffron. You'll only need half a teaspoon for this recipe. After separating the pieces with your fingers or using a pestle and mortar to break them down, place the saffron into a dish and add hot water to steep. After ten minutes, the water will turn burnt orange and be infused with flavors from saffron. Next, heat butter in a pan and add equal parts of the saffron-soaked water and wine to simmer along with heavy cream. Salt to taste.

Before mixing in the pasta noodles of your choosing, set aside a portion of your saffron-flavored butter to spread onto sliced homemade garlic bread. You can also reserve some of the butter to swirl into your next bowl of soup, or even try topping tomorrow's pancakes with the flavorful and aromatic spread.

After combining the saffron butter with pasta, cook until the creamy, orange pasta sauce has thickened and plate to serve with your choice of garnish. Chopped herbs, flaky sea salt, ground black pepper, or red pepper flakes can be the crowning touch this dish deserves, and you may just feel like royalty after sampling the first bite.