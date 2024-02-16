16 Wine And Potato Chip Pairings To Serve At Your Next Party

Americans love potato chips, whether enjoying them as a side to a lunchtime club sandwich, devouring an entire bag of them on movie night, or snacking on them while watching a big game. A 2023 Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery report cites data from Circana OmniMarket stating that potato chip sales in America were up over 15% from the previous year, reaching a threshold of over $10 billion in sales.

Enjoying a bag of potato chips with a glass of wine offers the ultimate high-low flavor combination. Though the combination may sound unique and unexpected, the growing number of flavored potato chip offerings provides a plethora of wine-pairing opportunities. Just as you would pair wine with cheese, fish, meat, or vegetables, the flavors of wine can enhance the taste of chips, making the combination more flavorful.

As a certified wine specialist and sommelier, I have spent the past 20 years tasting, pairing, and writing about the ideal wines to complement every type of cuisine, including the tasty delights in a bag of potato chips. Considering my personal experience, numerous taste tests, and research of trusted reviews, we have rounded up some of our favorite wine-and-chip options for your next gathering.