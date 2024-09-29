There's One Fruit That Can Get Rid Of Even The Stinkiest Garlic Breath
If you're like us, you take the "follow-your-heart" approach when it comes to adding garlic to your recipes. The powerfully pungent herb is the perfect flavor booster for all manner of savory dishes, from buttery Brussels sprouts to sticky cauliflower wings. That's not forgetting its key role in classic sides like fresh garlic bread, or the countless garlic-based sauces that are testament to the bold bulb's versatility. Garlic is low in calories yet packed with nutrients and antioxidants, so you don't even have to feel guilty for overindulging. However, there's one significant drawback that comes with this particular superfood — garlic breath.
Fortunately for garlic lovers, scientists from Ohio State University conducted an in-depth study on the best foods for reducing the intensity of garlic breath. The researchers predicted that foods containing phenolic compounds were the key to neutralizing the odor. After testing their hypothesis, they discovered it was the type of phenolic compound that made the most difference, rather than the quantity. "Rosmarinic acid, which is in mint, worked the best," states Sheryl Barringer, co-author of the study; however, they also discovered that raw apples were highly effective. That said, while munching an apple after a garlicky meal will reduce stinky breath, you have to act fast. Barringer explains that if you wait too long, "you've already digested the garlic, and it's moving into your lungs. It's past the point for the compound in the apple to react with the compounds in garlic."
Other foods that can help neutralize bad breath
While raw apple is one way to fight the stink of garlic breath, it's not the only solution. For starters, mint isn't the only fresh herb that can help eliminate bad breath. The high quantities of chlorophyll in parsley also help neutralize smelly compounds, as can the essential oils released by chewing on fragrant fennel or anise seeds.
While the Ohio State study didn't have much success using green tea to freshen breath, the authors agreed that it had worked before, and that "it's possible there are different compounds in different types of green tea." If you find one brand doesn't do the job, it might be worth experimenting with another. Dairy products can also do the trick thanks to the combination of fat, protein, and water working to counter the volatile compounds of smelly foods. If you plan on eating a garlic- or onion-heavy meal, maybe line up some deodorizing Greek yogurt or ice cream for dessert. Additionally, acidic foods can aid in flushing out bad breath, as they trigger our salivary glands, so try chewing on an orange or lemon wedge straight after dinner. Because saliva naturally cleans our mouths, it's also important to stay properly hydrated, which will minimize the risk of developing bad breath.