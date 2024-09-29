There's One Fruit That Can Get Rid Of Even The Stinkiest Garlic Breath

If you're like us, you take the "follow-your-heart" approach when it comes to adding garlic to your recipes. The powerfully pungent herb is the perfect flavor booster for all manner of savory dishes, from buttery Brussels sprouts to sticky cauliflower wings. That's not forgetting its key role in classic sides like fresh garlic bread, or the countless garlic-based sauces that are testament to the bold bulb's versatility. Garlic is low in calories yet packed with nutrients and antioxidants, so you don't even have to feel guilty for overindulging. However, there's one significant drawback that comes with this particular superfood — garlic breath.

Fortunately for garlic lovers, scientists from Ohio State University conducted an in-depth study on the best foods for reducing the intensity of garlic breath. The researchers predicted that foods containing phenolic compounds were the key to neutralizing the odor. After testing their hypothesis, they discovered it was the type of phenolic compound that made the most difference, rather than the quantity. "Rosmarinic acid, which is in mint, worked the best," states Sheryl Barringer, co-author of the study; however, they also discovered that raw apples were highly effective. That said, while munching an apple after a garlicky meal will reduce stinky breath, you have to act fast. Barringer explains that if you wait too long, "you've already digested the garlic, and it's moving into your lungs. It's past the point for the compound in the apple to react with the compounds in garlic."