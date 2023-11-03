Greek Yogurt Is The Science-Backed Fix For Garlic Breath

It seems like the strongest-smelling things in life are also the best ingredients. The pungent smells of red onions, pickled herring, and Brussels sprouts can be an assault on the nose — and yet, they taste incredible. Garlic is no different. But the aromatic is notorious for causing foul breath. To fix this, next time you order a garlic dish, get a side of Greek yogurt, as well.

A recent study in Molecules shows that whole milk plain yogurt is highly effective at neutralizing raw garlic's odor. Composed of water, fat, and protein, yogurt works to reduce the odor-producing volatiles in garlic by 99%. When tested against those three main components, researchers found that while all three significantly reduced the smell of garlic, fat and protein together were more efficient than water alone.

High in protein and fat, Greek yogurt is the best choice for ridding yourself of garlic breath. However, you may be able to consume other dairy products for a similar effect.