Why Exactly Is Bourbon Sweeter Than Whiskey?

Whiskey devotees aren't usually looking for cocktails loaded with simple syrups and added flavorings, but they certainly appreciate the natural, understated sweetness in a fine bourbon. Even ardent bourbon purists acknowledge sweetness as an inherently desirable, defining characteristic setting bourbon apart from other whiskeys. How that sweet touch slips into the barrel, bottle, and eventually your glass, isn't rocket science; it instead arrives via of one of the most long-lived crops in the history of the Americas: Corn.

In fact, a whiskey isn't legally a bourbon unless corn is the primary grain in its mash. U.S. federal law dictates that at least 51% of the grains used to distill bourbon must come from corn, and many distillers far surpass than percentage. That's why it's inherently sweeter than standard whiskeys. The corn is also responsible for additional traits such as the smooth body and flavor notes of creamy butterscotch, caramel, and vanilla. Other grains completing the mash aren't regulated, but typically include wheat for a touch more sweetness, rye for a spicy kick, and barley, which is often malted for a flavor tinge of nuts and smoke. All those flavors in bourbon get underlying woody notes from another legal requirement: all bourbon must be stored in new barrels made of charred oak.

Since corn is a major farm crop in Kentucky, which produces most of the world's bourbon, it's a match made in whiskey heaven. However, there's a very specific type of corn making its mark on your favorite bottle of bourbon.