The Corn Selection Process For Making Bourbon Isn't As Refined As You May Think

Bourbon distillers are getting creative and paying more attention to the little details of their craft these days. But while plenty of focus is being directed toward aspects like the maturation process (with the rise of single barrel bourbons), or whether the mash bill uses rye or wheat, there doesn't seem to be as much care given to the star of the show – the corn. You might think that bourbon makers would demand nothing but the best corn for the job, but corn is more complicated than it first appears.

To put this more in context, think about how much emphasis is placed on the grape varietal in winemaking. It's so fundamental to how a wine tastes that we separate wines by what grape they're made with. That's not the case with whiskey. Roughly 99% of the corn grown in the United States is yellow dent corn. Dent corn isn't a type of corn, though, it's a description of how long the corn is grown.

Dent corn is so-called because it's allowed to mature until there's a dent or divot in the crown of the kernels. At this point, most of the sugar has been converted to starch and the kernels have grown hard. Because you don't eat dent corn straight off the cob, you aren't likely to see it in your grocery store except in a processed form. Bourbon is almost universally made with yellow dent corn, which begs the question: Is that from choice or circumstance?