The Reason Dent Corn Isn't Eaten Straight From The Cob

Corn is a staple ingredient in so many dishes, from classic corn chowder to loaded cornbread casserole. As such, we tend to think of corn as a singular monolith of sweet, golden kernels that can be eaten grilled, baked, buttered, or even raw. This is not the case, however, for dent corn, a variety of the vegetable that is far less suited to your dinner table thanks to its distinctly less appetizing flavor and texture.

Dent corn is the most common type of corn grown in the United States. It has a similar appearance to the sweet corn you find at the grocery store, apart from the noticeable dents in the kernels that give it its name. Dent corn tends to grow better compared to sweet corn, largely due to its superior hardiness and pest resistance. Unfortunately, what it possesses in resilience it lacks in edibility. The raw, whole kernels of dent corn are far less sweet than the corn we typically eat, and have a tough, starchy texture. This doesn't mean it isn't used for culinary purposes, though. You probably have dent corn in your kitchen right now without even realizing it, as it is used in the making of many other food products.