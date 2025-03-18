6 Delicious Chickpea Alternatives For Falafel

Crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside and full of flavor, fried falafel is a staple of any Middle Eastern meal. Often times, falafel is made from soaked chickpeas ground to a creamy paste, then mixed with herbs and spices and deep fried to perfection. From there, it's ready to be stuffed inside pita bread or dipped into tahini sauce. This is the traditional way to make them in many countries, but it's not the only recipe. You can swap out chickpeas for other ingredients while still retaining the spirit and enjoyment of the original.

Maybe you're looking for a lower carb option or just don't like the taste of chickpeas. Or it could be that you're an adventurous cook who's all out of chickpeas and wants to try something different. Try any one of these chickpea substitutes for a falafel with a twist; there's something for every dietary requirement or taste, and you can even combine recipes for something really different.