10 Tips For Baking With Coconut Flour, From A Keto Recipe Developer

If you've ever dabbled in low-carb baking, attempted gluten-free snacks from scratch, or just have an affinity for the taste of coconut, you've likely come across coconut flour before. Subsequently, you've likely also experienced its unique and sometimes challenging nuances firsthand, as well as the fairly unpredictable results it can, at first, deliver. While it offers a unique texture and a subtle, delicious nutty flavor that enhances a wide range of recipes, coconut flour is somewhat of an unfavorable choice for bakes, given that it acts very differently than traditional wheat flour. However, when handled with care, and backed up by a little know-how, coconut flour can produce some of the best tasting, moreish low-carb and gluten-free goods, with an irresistible nuttiness and added sweetness that just can't be replicated by any other flour.

For expert advice on how to master the idiosyncrasies of this unique flour, we reached out to Carolyn Ketchum, experienced recipe developer behind All Day I Dream About Food and author of six keto cookbooks. Ketchum has extensive experience baking with coconut flour and frequently uses it to craft utterly moreish desserts. She provided us with her best tips for ensuring success with coconut flour. From adjusting liquid ratios to paying attention to tactile clues in your recipes, there are numerous crucial, but ultimately wholly simple, ways to accommodate for the distinct properties of coconut flour and thereby secure yourself perfectly formed and seriously delicious baked goods.