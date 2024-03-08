The Flour Mix You Need For Deliciously Gluten-Free Tarts

Gluten-free baking can be a challenge without the right recipe. There are a huge number of gluten-free flours available at the grocery store, and knowing which one will give you the result you're looking for requires a bit of trial and error. Luckily, Tasting Table's Jessica Case has developed a perfectly crisp pastry shell for her Chocolate Pomegranate Tart recipe using a mix of coconut and almond flours to make your baking lower stress.

The pastry combines the two flavorful flours with a hint of cardamom and cocoa powder, sweetened with a bit of maple syrup. Coconut oil holds the mixture together, and the result is similar to cookie dough in texture. That's a bonus because there's no fussy rolling out and fitting the crust into your tart pan, you simply press the mixture into the pan evenly, making sure it goes up the sides. You can patch any cracks by pushing the dough together. One thing to note, this crust should be baked unfilled for about 12 minutes — it's not suitable for filling unbaked.