8 Tips You Need When Making Flax Eggs

Ground flaxseed has long been used as a digestive aid thanks to its incredible fiber content; in fact, 2 tablespoons of ground flax contains approximately 6 grams of fiber, fulfilling up to 25% of the average person's daily needs. However, with vegan recipes on the rise, folks are increasingly buying ground flaxseed for another purpose: to make flax eggs.

Advertisement

If you don't know what a flax egg is, you're in for a treat. Made with two simple ingredients — ground flaxseed and water — flax eggs are a staple in plant-based recipes due to their ability to bind other ingredients. Even if you aren't vegan, you might turn to flax eggs as the price of real eggs continues to rise. Flax eggs are most commonly used in plant-based baking recipes, including muffins, cakes, and cookies. They also work beautifully in burger recipes, where they bind ingredients like lentils and diced vegetables. Flax eggs are even useful in holding together vegetarian "meatballs," such as these plant-based eggplant balls.

Regardless of whether you are baking a scrumptious batch of vegan chocolate chip cookies or you are firing up the grill for burgers, it is worthwhile to learn how to make the best flax eggs. Over my years working in a bed and breakfast and from a home kitchen, I have seen firsthand the effects a good flax egg has in a recipe versus a bad flax egg. In this article, I'll explain simple yet crucial tips to help you make flax eggs that will result in dishes with ideal texture, flavor, and appearance.

Advertisement