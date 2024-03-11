Plant-Based Eggplant Balls Recipe

If you lean towards a vegetarian or vegan lifestyle, you'll love this plant-based eggplant balls recipe, a delicious dish that effortlessly comes together in under an hour. Versatile and flavorful, these eggplant balls can be served in various ways — over pasta, atop zucchini noodles, in a sub, or as a mouthwatering pizza topping. To create this plant-based masterpiece, we're using lots of fresh produce and other wholesome ingredients. After forming them, you'll be searing the eggplant balls in a pan to brown them up before finishing them up in the oven so they hold together nicely.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Growing up in an Italian household, spaghetti and meatballs were a weekly dinner. Now that I don't eat meat, I love homemade plant-based versions that give you the same taste and texture as the real thing, and this blend of ingredients and method of preparation is spot on."