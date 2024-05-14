An Important Tip To Keep In Mind When Making Flax Eggs

Vegan egg substitutes come in many forms depending on the dish in question. While tofu, garbanzo flour, and liquid egg substitutes will mimic the texture and taste of eggs in vegan scrambles and omelets, flax eggs mimic the binding and moisturizing characteristics eggs bestow on baked goods.

Flax eggs are a simple blend of flax meal or ground flax seeds and water made with a 1:3 ratio of flax to water. These two ingredients react to create a gelatinous paste that you can use instead of an egg to bind and hydrate batters and doughs. While all it takes is a quick stir and a few minutes of waiting for the flax and water to form a flax egg, using hot water fresh off the stove or out of the kettle is key to successful execution.

Using cold water or a refrigerated environment will impede the flax meal from becoming the sticky, slimy, raw-egg texture that you're looking for. While some recipes say you can add cold water to flax meal, it takes upwards of 15 minutes to congeal. In contrast, room temperature or warm water reduces wait times to under ten minutes. With hot water, the transformation of flax meal into a flax egg is almost instantaneous.