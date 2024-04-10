How To Sub Out Egg Whites With Chia Seeds In A Pinch

It's always a good idea to know how to substitute eggs in recipes if needed — whether you're trying to make a recipe vegan, or you simply ran out of eggs and don't feel like running out to the store. When a recipe calls for egg white specifically, one easy way to substitute it is to use chia seeds.

To replace one egg white, you need one tablespoon of chia seeds plus three tablespoons of water. Combine the chia seeds and water in a small bowl, then let it sit for about 10 to 15 minutes. After a few minutes, the mixture will form a kind of gel — as the chia seeds absorb the water, a small bubble forms around each seed. The result of this is that the chia seed-water mixture becomes a natural thickener that can replace egg whites in recipes without any difference in taste or texture. Of course, if a recipe calls for two egg whites, then you'll need to double the recipe.