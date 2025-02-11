The 10 Best Cocktails To Pair With A Box Of Chocolates

When it comes to gifts, some of the most popular are flowers, a nice bottle of wine, and, of course, a box of chocolates. It doesn't matter if you a buy a premade box or pick out all the pieces yourself, that box will almost certainly contain a decadent mixture of dark and milk chocolate, nuts or caramels, and probably a few luscious creams that melt in your mouth. While we all love to pair a rich piece of dark chocolate with a full-bodied red wine or sweeter port, not everyone loves wine. Some actually prefer a cocktail instead. Something you can sip and savor while casually making your way through that enticing heart-shaped box.

Advertisement

But with the thousands of cocktails out there, we wondered which would go perfectly with that chocolate-covered cherry or caramel turtle? Should you go with a clean, crisp martini, or would something sweet and creamy be the better choice? Should it be served up or on the rocks? And while we strongly believe that most drinks are better with a splash of bubbly, will those same bubbles pair with your favorite bonbon? Well, wonder no more. We spoke to a few people in the cocktail industry and heard directly from those who know which drinks make the perfect partner to that alluring box of chocolates.