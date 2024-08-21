8 Expert Upgrades For A Manhattan Cocktail

You have probably never associated the process of wood aging with a cocktail, but rather with wines, bourbons, and other such liquors. However, if you want to do something truly innovative and different with your Manhattan cocktail, Sarah recommends wood aging as a pretty great option. Assuming you have the time and patience to do so, of course, as it requires a lot of preparation in advance.

For those dedicated enough to try wood aging their cocktail, the process is as follows, according to the expert: "To barrel age, you put your cocktail in a wood barrel, typically a small one, and almost always made from American Oak. After just a month, you can taste the effect of the wood." Of course, if you want to opt for different types of wood in order to experiment with flavorings, you can use something other than American Oak, although that's the type that Sarah mentioned and prefers.

If you want to try some form of wood aging but don't want to wait a month to sip on your Manhattan, there are alternative methods, like using wood chips. As Sarah says, "this gives easy access to types of wood beyond American Oak, and also wood from decommissioned barrels that were used to age spirits like brandy, tequila, and more." Let them soak in your cocktail for a while, and then try drinking it.