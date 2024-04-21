Bourbon And Chocolate Bitters Collide To Make The Left Hand Cocktail

If you've seen the movie Donnie Brasco, you may recall the character Lefty Ruggiero played by Al Pacino. The American mobster was the inspiration for the left hand cocktail, a spinoff of a classic Negroni and a Manhattan that offers smooth sips of bourbon, Campari, and sweet vermouth with a few dashes of chocolate bitters. Served strained and cold in a coupe glass and garnished with brandied cherries, this imaginative rich sipper perhaps honors the fact that those of us who are left-handed have a tendency towards being more creative. Of course, in reality, it doesn't matter which hand you drink it with, this is a delicious intoxicating mix in its own right.

We have New York City bartender Sam Ross to thank for this spruced-up Boulevardier cocktail. His smart inclusion of chocolate bitters helps build a drink that pushes the more decadent flavors of the recipe to the front and center of the show. Cocoa bitters build layers of flavor and texture by inviting dark, rich notes of cacao and spices to the boozy concoction. Even a splash can warm up recipes, and as is the case with the left hand cocktail, can buff out some of the harder edges of punchier spirits.