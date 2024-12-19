The Starbucks Seasonal Drink You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Even if you're not an astrology expert, you may have heard that Geminis are allegedly two-faced. Of course, this isn't literal, and a lot of that association stems from the fact that they're represented by twins (which is usually depicted with an image of two masks). The truth is that Geminis are just extremely busy folks. They're also incredibly social, and known for bringing all different kinds of people together. Since they tend to have numerous things happening at once, they'd be a seasonal Starbucks drink that's got as much going on as they do in the iced apple crisp non-dairy cream chai.

One of the new items that debuted on Starbucks fall menu in 2024, this seasonal beverage has even more happening in it than the name suggests. Coming with a non-dairy apple crisp cold foam and flavor notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, and brown sugar, this drink is an ideal option to represent the zodiac sign. Geminis are known for their curiosity, after all, and a general willingness to dip their toes into different things (such as this beverage).

With a desire to be everywhere and do everything they want all at once, it makes sense why the Gemini is represented by twins: It's because they could use one (not because they have double motives). With that in mind, the iced apple crisp non-dairy cream chai provides a seasonal sip that somehow does it all — with no twin necessary.

