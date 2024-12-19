The Starbucks Seasonal Drink You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
'Tis the season ... for Starbucks, that is! After all, throughout the year, the coffee giant releases a line of both new and returning beverages inspired by the season ahead. This includes the autumn's highly anticipated pumpkin spiced lattes, a revolving variety of summertime Refreshers flavors, and the holiday season's peppermint mochas (which you can actually order from Starbucks all year). And while there's always something new to look forward to on the Starbucks menu, there's only one seasonal drink you are based on your zodiac sign.
Yes: Just as everyone has a regular Starbucks drink they'd be based on their zodiac sign, each person also has a special, seasonal Starbucks drink they'd be based on their zodiac. These are by no means intended to replace your go-to seasonal preference, of course, and your zodiac's seasonal Starbucks drink is as much about a telling personality trait as your usual order. But whether you're looking for an everyday treat to celebrate the time of year, or the ideal way to use up your birthday reward from the chain (and commemorate your zodiac's season in the process), here is the Starbucks seasonal drink you are based on your zodiac.
Spicy lemonade Refresher – Aries
Aries is the first sign of the zodiac calendar, and also the first of the fire signs — meaning they start things off on a particularly spicy note. While you might think being first on the calendar has its advantages, most astrologists actually believe it's why a lot of Aries are immature. Of course, if there's one thing these signs are most known for, it's being hot-headed and reactive. Consequently, since Aries would have to be a Starbucks seasonal drink that's as spicy as they are, they'd be one of its spicy lemonade Refreshers.
Debuted as a part of the spring 2024 menu, these drinks came in a variety of tropical flavors, including dragonfruit, pineapple, and strawberry. But what makes these drinks unique to other Refreshers available on the Starbucks menu is the addition of its spicy chili powder blend. Shaken with ice, these sweet and spicy drinks are a lot like the Aries in the sense that they have no chill. They have a tendency to jump into situations head first without thinking about repercussions, as well (being they're represented by the ram), so a hotter-than-expected seasonal drink is quite logical for this sign.
Peppermint mocha – Taurus
Tauruses love routine. These signs value dependability, reliability, and consistency above all — which is partially why they're known for being stubborn, as well. Now, while these bulls can be difficult to move, their values are also what make them the type of friends you can always count on to be there. Combined with their calming, level-headed nature, these signs are the go-to people to call when you need some sound advice. Because just like the seasonal Starbucks drink they'd be — peppermint mocha — they'll be there for you no matter the time of year.
Given this sign's love for schedule and routine (and the fact that they're considered the supposed fixed sign of all the other earth signs), a Taurus isn't likely to stray away from their usual coffee order. With this in mind, it's logical that they'd be a seasonal Starbucks beverage you can order any day of the year.
While Starbucks' beloved peppermint mocha consistently appears on the chain's holiday menu during the winter, customers can actually order it year-round. No matter the season, after all, Starbucks is stocked with peppermint and mocha syrups. All these signs have to do is order a regular mocha with peppermint syrup to enjoy the seasonal beverage that best represents their zodiac — regardless of the time of year.
Iced apple crisp non-dairy cream chai – Gemini
Even if you're not an astrology expert, you may have heard that Geminis are allegedly two-faced. Of course, this isn't literal, and a lot of that association stems from the fact that they're represented by twins (which is usually depicted with an image of two masks). The truth is that Geminis are just extremely busy folks. They're also incredibly social, and known for bringing all different kinds of people together. Since they tend to have numerous things happening at once, they'd be a seasonal Starbucks drink that's got as much going on as they do in the iced apple crisp non-dairy cream chai.
One of the new items that debuted on Starbucks fall menu in 2024, this seasonal beverage has even more happening in it than the name suggests. Coming with a non-dairy apple crisp cold foam and flavor notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, and brown sugar, this drink is an ideal option to represent the zodiac sign. Geminis are known for their curiosity, after all, and a general willingness to dip their toes into different things (such as this beverage).
With a desire to be everywhere and do everything they want all at once, it makes sense why the Gemini is represented by twins: It's because they could use one (not because they have double motives). With that in mind, the iced apple crisp non-dairy cream chai provides a seasonal sip that somehow does it all — with no twin necessary.
Chocolate hazelnut cookie cold brew – Cancer
Cancers rarely leave their shells, but if you can get them out of it? You'll see that they're probably the most sensitive signs of all — which only makes them more selective when it comes to letting their walls down. Now, just like the crabs they are, these signs generally prefer the comfort of their own surroundings, and the need for comfort extends to what they eat. No other sign appreciates a home cooked meal as much as they do, after all, though the seasonal Starbucks drink that the Cancer would be is more of a snack: the chocolate hazelnut cookie cold brew.
Inspired by everyone's favorite comfort food in cookies, the Starbucks chocolate hazelnut cold brew was introduced for Valentine's Day 2024. It's made with Starbucks' rich and dark cold brew, a couple pumps of warm hazelnut syrup, and a floated topping of sweet and malty chocolate cold foam.
Frankly, there's enough comfort in this cup to make these signs feel right at home — whether they're in the drive-thru or ordering online. What puts it over the edge, however, is the chocolate cookie crumble garnish that's added on top, giving this drink an added bit of texture and comforting chocolate flavor.
Summer-berry Refreshers – Leo
Born in late July and August, Leos are the obvious signs of the summer — not just because they're born at the peak of it. Since Leos are ruled by the sun, and love being the center of attention, summer is like having a spotlight shining on them for three months. Of course, while they might get caught assuming the world revolves around them, the warmth and charm of these signs makes great company during any time of year. Leos burst with sunny and bright energy all year long, in fact, and so does the seasonal Starbucks drink they'd be: the summer-berry Refresher.
While Starbucks has Refreshers on the menu throughout the year, the boba-inspired summer-berry Refreshers were sweet standouts in 2024. Featuring raspberry-flavored pearls that burst in your mouth with every sip, it could even be mixed with lemonade for even more pop. The mix of raspberry, blueberry, and blackberry flavors, combined with the chewy, flavor-popping pearls, made these drinks impossible to ignore. While the summer-berry Refreshers had their spotlight moment in the summer of 2024, if they're anything like Leos, the drinks will likely be back again during the warmest season each year.
Starbucks Reserve pumpkin spice latte – Virgo
If the Virgo is known for anything, it's perfectionism. These signs know better than anybody that the devil is in the details, and while it can be frustrating to be on the receiving end of their critiques, you can only imagine how much harder they are on themselves. Virgos still manage to get a lot of things done, however, with much of their self esteem stemming from how many items are crossed off their to-do lists each day. Since they also aim to do each task as close to perfect as possible, if Virgos were any seasonal Starbucks drink? They'd be the Starbucks Reserve pumpkin spice latte.
Available at a select number of Starbucks Reserve cafes and roasteries, this seasonal beverage is made with Starbucks Reserve espresso, pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, and steamed milk. Of course, the difference between Starbucks and Starbucks Reserve mainly comes down to the coffee and how it's made.
Starbucks Reserve features the highest quality beans and blends available, prepared in drinks crafted to near-perfection by a master barista. In short, the beans and preparation method makes the Starbucks Reserve pumpkin spice latte unique compared to the standard menu item. Since it accomplishes a lot at a very high level, it's exactly the seasonal drink the Virgo would be.
Chocolate-covered strawberry crème Frappuccino – Libra
Many people seem to assume that Libras are superficial, but that's only partially true. These signs are represented by the scale, which symbolizes their obsession with balance. The Libra uses their innate sense of symmetry in all their professional pursuits, as well, making them talented stylists, curators, and designers. Their passion for balance goes much deeper than what they see, seeping into every aspect of their lives — especially their relationships. That's why they'd be one of the chain's Valentine's Day seasonal drinks: the chocolate-covered strawberry crème Frappuccino.
These signs are relationship people, and one of the main ways they achieve harmony within themselves and their personal lives is through companionship. Be it platonic or romantic, Libras equally value peoples' perfections and imperfections, as long as they balance out their own. It only makes sense then that the Starbucks drink they'd be would represent the same sort of symmetry they desire.
This special Valentine's Day-centric Frappuccino (introduced in 2024) blends strawberry with java chips to deliver a fantastic balance of flavor and texture. Layered with strawberry puree and dolloped with whipped cream, it's almost as aesthetically beautiful as it is romantic. Either way, it's sure to invoke all the heart eye emojis that Libras crave, meaning there's truly no better beverage match for these signs.
Pumpkin spice latte – Scorpio
Of all the signs on the zodiac calendar, the Scorpio is undoubtedly the spookiest. This makes sense, of course, seeing as their birthday season perfectly overlaps with the fall (and spooky season). Born from late October to November, the Scorpio is a sign of great mystery and allure. But if one thing is for sure, it's that these signs aren't afraid of anything. It's partially why they're associated with danger and darkness — and why they're simultaneously intimidating and alluring. Interestingly, the seasonal Starbucks drink they'd be is the exact opposite, though just as quintessential to the fall season: the pumpkin spice latte.
While very few seasonal Starbucks drinks deliver a fright factor, if there's any seasonal beverage that's as associated with the fall as these signs are, it's the pumpkin spice latte. Spicy and warm, with the infamous combination of real pumpkin puree, nutmeg, cinnamon, and clove, no menu item may be as highly anticipated as the Starbucks PSL.
Simply put, this seasonal Starbucks beverage symbolizes the transition into the very time of year in which these sign's thrive. With pumpkin picking, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Daylight Savings Time, and football season on the horizon, these signs are sure to revel in the festivities, darkness, and pumpkin spice flavors of, well, everything.
Hanami dango Frappuccino – Sagittarius
Sagittariuses are truly free spirits who hate being tied down, and what they crave is new experiences. Be it a new job or a big move, the Sagittarius sees everything as an opportunity to learn, grow, and expand their horizons — and you better believe these signs will travel far and wide to do so. These signs are driven by wanderlust, which is precisely why they'd be a Starbucks seasonal drink worth traveling for. With that in mind, there's really only one drink they could be: Starbucks Japan's seasonal hanami dango Frappuccino.
Every year, people from all over the world come to Japan to see the cherry blossoms in full bloom, a practice known locally as hanami. The drink itself is inspired by the flavors of the sweet, colored rice dumplings which are traditionally eaten at the same time. In this seasonal drink, the colorful dangos and pink, miniature, flower-shaped pieces of feuillantine (which is a biscuit made from crepes) are garnished over a hanami an and strawberry-flavored Frappuccino, bringing the full hanami experience to you.
The only caveat is you'll have to go to Japan to try it yourself. Of course, that shouldn't be a problem for these signs. Then again, whether or not you're a Sagittarius, you can add this to the menu items from Starbucks Japan we wish we had in the U.S.
Cran-merry orange Refresher – Capricorn
Capricorns are known as the workaholics of the zodiac — an attribute that goes hand in hand with their confident, resilient, and responsible nature. Represented by the sea goat (a half-goat, half-fish mythical creature), these signs see every goal as another hill to climb. Fortunately, because they're associated with the knees, burn out doesn't seem to be much of an issue for them. The Capricorn simply keeps climbing, so they tend to achieve a lot of success in their lifetimes. If any sign could level up Starbucks' already merry holiday menu, then, it'd be Capricorns — which is exactly why they'd be the Starbucks cran-merry orange Refreshers.
To be sure, these signs don't celebrate much. Once they accomplish something, they usually just move on to whatever the next level is in their heads. Consequently, they'd clearly be the addition that our taste testers believed leveled up Starbuck's 2024 holiday menu in the cran-merry orange Refresher.
In this seasonal drink, festive flavors of orange and cranberry are shaken with warm spices, then garnished with fresh cranberries, with the option of adding coconut milk or lemonade. This menu item stands out among the typically hot beverages served during the season. Yet it still manages to maintain the holiday cheer through the festive flavors and cranberry garnish, which look a lot like red Christmas ornaments floating in your cup.
Iced caramel brulee eggnog latte – Aquarius
Aquariuses have a way of always sticking out in a crowd. From their asymmetric haircuts to their vintage clothing and unpopular opinions, the Aquarius lives to challenge the norm. In fact, anything considered mainstream is an automatic red flag to these signs. Aquariuses are attracted to anything and anyone who, like them, is also contrarian by nature. They couldn't care less about what's trending or who's popular. With that in mind, if the Aquarius was any seasonal coffee drink from Starbucks, they'd be the iced caramel brûlée eggnog latte.
A seasonal beverage as unique as these signs are, this 2024 Starbucks Reserve holiday drink stands apart from others on the Starbucks menu (Reserve or otherwise) because of its caramelized sugar crust. Made with Starbucks Reserve espresso, eggnog, milk, and a caramel brûlée sauce — all poured over ice and finished with a cold foam — this drink is given an extra flare with the help of a hand torch.
Before serving, a sugar crust is torched by hand, allowing for the satisfaction of being able to crack it with a spoon before taking your first sip. Of all the drinks from Starbucks, none are as Instagram-worthy as the iced caramel brûlée eggnog latte. In fact, it's honestly surprising it hasn't gone viral just yet. Then again, that might be for the best. If it had, you can be assured the Aquarius wouldn't be interested.
Lavender cream oatmilk matcha – Pisces
From the outside looking in, there's not much you can point to that differentiates the Pisces from any other zodiac sign. These signs have a tendency to adapt their personalities depending on who they're around — which is to say they have an incredible ability to connect with just about anyone. What makes these signs unique is actually much more internal, with an imagination that's just as colorful as the Starbucks seasonal drink they'd be: the lavender cream oatmilk matcha.
A seasonal Starbucks drink that embraces color — just like Pisces — the coffee chain sprung forward in early 2024 with its lavender cream oatmilk matchas. In these drinks, bright green, earthy tasting matcha is served over ice, and topped with a lavender-infused cold foam that blooms with spring colors and flavors. Now, unlike the Pisces themselves, this makes them easily identifiable, both internally and externally. Even so, the combination of colors and flavors are something only they could dream up.