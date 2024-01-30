Starbucks Debuts A Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Crème Frappuccino For Valentine's Day

What truly sets the Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Crème Frappuccino apart is the way that this drink is layered to ensure that every component shines. Starting with a splash of strawberry puree at the bottom, this vibrant layer adds a delightful contrast to the creamy frappuccino above. On top of this berry-infused foundation, you'll find the rich blend of ice, milk, strawberry puree, and java chips.

This enticing combination delivers the perfect balance of sweetness and texture, making each sip a journey of flavor and sensation. The frappuccino is then crowned with a dollop of whipped cream, adding a Starbucks signature touch to your Valentine's Day treat. For an extra touch of chocolate, ask for a chocolate syrup drizzle on top of the whipped cream.

This drink is only offered for a limited time, while supplies last. Pricing may vary depending on your location, but a grande (16 oz) Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Crème Frappuccino typically ranges from $5.95 to $6.75.

Whether you're sipping it with your sweetheart or enjoying a moment of self-love, this delightful creation is the perfect way to celebrate the heart-eyed holiday, one delicious sip at a time.