Starbucks Debuts A Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Crème Frappuccino For Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and Starbucks is ready to make your heart skip a beat with a delightful creation that's pretty in pink. According to a press release received by Tasting Table, the chain is introducing a delectable new treat that promises to sweeten your Valentine's Day celebrations: The Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Crème Frappuccino. So, let's dive into the delicious details of Starbucks' newest offering, crafted especially for the season of love.
As part of the Love at First Sip duo, the coffee giant will make the Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Crème Frappuccino available starting January 30. This tantalizing beverage is designed to melt hearts with every sip. While this drink might sound quite familiar to those who love the classic Strawberry Crème Frappuccino, this holiday version of the drink is set apart by its chocolate-covered spin. With a few additional ingredients to the typical creme Frappuccino, you'll find the drink is more indulgent than its mainstay counterpart on the menu.
What's inside the cup
What truly sets the Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Crème Frappuccino apart is the way that this drink is layered to ensure that every component shines. Starting with a splash of strawberry puree at the bottom, this vibrant layer adds a delightful contrast to the creamy frappuccino above. On top of this berry-infused foundation, you'll find the rich blend of ice, milk, strawberry puree, and java chips.
This enticing combination delivers the perfect balance of sweetness and texture, making each sip a journey of flavor and sensation. The frappuccino is then crowned with a dollop of whipped cream, adding a Starbucks signature touch to your Valentine's Day treat. For an extra touch of chocolate, ask for a chocolate syrup drizzle on top of the whipped cream.
This drink is only offered for a limited time, while supplies last. Pricing may vary depending on your location, but a grande (16 oz) Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Crème Frappuccino typically ranges from $5.95 to $6.75.
Whether you're sipping it with your sweetheart or enjoying a moment of self-love, this delightful creation is the perfect way to celebrate the heart-eyed holiday, one delicious sip at a time.