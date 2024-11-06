Review: Starbucks Reserve Eggnog-Spiked Holiday Treats Are Tasty, But The Non-Nog Option Is Better

For those who can visit the Starbucks Reserve stores in Seattle, Chicago, or New York City during the most wonderful time of the year, you're in luck indeed. As the 2024 holiday season quickly approaches, so do new food and drink items at these Starbucks Reserve locations.

Advertisement

Starting November 7, the familiar flavors of eggnog will grace the menus of these metropolitan Starbucks Reserve Roasteries, with the introduction of the Fog Nog Tea Latte, the Eggnog Espresso Martini, and the Iced Caramel Brulée Eggnog Latte. For festive bites, two new items will join the ranks of the high-end baked treats sold at Starbucks Reserve locations: a Pistachio Raspberry Tart and a Coffee Eggnog Holiday Cookie. Some tried-and-true holiday treats will also be returning to Reserve locations this season — the Starbucks Reserve Peppermint Mocha and the Starbucks Reserve Peppermint Mocha Espresso Martini, as well as the Cranberry Cheese Danish, the Chocolate Hazelnut Swirl Cake, the Classic Panettone (sold only as whole loaves during December 16-30), and the Potato Truffle Pizza.

Advertisement

I had the chance to try each of the new Starbucks Reserve holiday menu items, and have each and every eggnog-drenched detail ready to share. Read on for my guide to the fresh lineup, and find out if these new items are worth ordering during this holiday season.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.