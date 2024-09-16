What Makes Starbucks Reserve's Pumpkin Spice Latte Unique?

Pumpkin Spice is the flavor of fall, and the Starbucks seasonal menu is full of it. From Pumpkin Cream Cold Brews to Iced Pumpkin Cream Chais and Pumpkin Spice Frappuccinos, there are endless ways for you to get your fix — but the Pumpkin Spice Latte will forever be immortalized as the drink of the season. Made from espresso and your choice of steamed milk, with real pumpkin puree mixed with flavors of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove, and topped with whipped cream and authentic pumpkin pie spice seasoning, it really doesn't get much better. That is, unless you go to Starbucks Reserve.

Starbucks Reserve is where Starbucks' offers coffee and espresso drinks made from the rarest, highest quality, and most exquisite beans and blends the chain has to offer — those sourced from virtually unknown sources, including a range of remote, family-run farms, co-operatives, and ancient estates located around world. As for what makes a Starbucks Reserve Pumpkin Spice Latte unique to a regular one, in turn, is just that: the beans. At Starbucks Reserve, the only thing different about the Pumpkin Spice Lattes are that they're made with the brand's Reserve Espresso.

Roasted in small batches in Starbucks Reserve Roasteries around the world, Starbucks Reserve coffee beans are sourced for the season, with some only available for weeks at a time. While the selection might vary from season to region, you can always be sure you're sipping the best of the best — because you and your PSL deserve nothing less.