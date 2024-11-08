15 Creative Ways To Take Your Ice Cream Cake To The Next Level

The name "ice cream cake" implies that you have to use a layer of cake in your dessert — but that isn't always the case. If you want to make the perfect ice cream cake, you'd be best off substituting that thick layer of sponge cake with something a bit thinner, like crushed cookies or biscuits.

There are several reasons why making this swap may make sense. For one, your cake needs to be able to be stored in the freezer so that it stays solid. Sponge tends not to freeze very well because it's so thick and so dense. When you pull your cake entire cake out to slice it, you may find that the ice cream is easy to slice through, while the cake layer is as hard as a rock.

Crumbled cookies don't freeze as hard as a cake layer, which makes them an excellent substitute. To add this layer to your cake, crumble up your cookies in a bag or food processor and mix the crumbs with a little melted butter. Then, press the base into the pan so that it forms a firm, supportive layer. Your cookie options here are endless, from gingersnaps and Oreos to graham crackers. You could even use blondies or brownies for the bottom layer of your ice cream cake because the high sugar content in these desserts will prevent them from freezing as solid. Yet, you'll still get that similar, cakey mouthfeel as you would with a normal sponge.

