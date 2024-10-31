8 Boozy Ice Cream Brands, Ranked
So you've just enjoyed a gourmet dinner, but your stomach is begging for a digestif. The only problem is, your stomach also happens to be begging for some ice cream. Which should you choose — a welcome nightcap before you head to bed, or a sweet treat to top off a fun night out? While you could go to a bar for a quick drink and then head to the ice cream parlor down the street (or vice versa), it's much more convenient to combine the two. After all, nothing sounds as indulgent as a scoop or two of boozy ice cream at the end of a lovely evening.
If you've already had this thought, you may have attempted a homemade boozy, creamy concoction. Maybe you've tried your hand at boozy ice cream slushies, or you've experimented with using vodka for creamy homemade ice cream. If DIY-ing an intoxicating ice cream sounds like too much work, I don't blame you. The next time you're craving a sweet treat that may also get you a little buzzed, head to the store for a tipsy pint — or, if you live near a boozy ice cream establishment, walk over for a scoop. I've ranked some well-known creameries that specialize in spiked concoctions by deep-diving into their online reviews and locals' opinions, especially taking into consideration whether the ice cream delivered on its boozy promises, whether the overall flavor was enjoyed by most reviewers, and if the texture was creamy or unpalatably icy.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
8. Häagen-Dazs
Unfortunately, the most well-known brand on our list is rounding out the bottom of my boozy ice cream ranking. The reasoning is simple enough: Customers just aren't impressed with the Häagen-Dazs Spirits lineup. The company's collection of boozy pint flavors — which includes Rum Tres Leches, Bourbon Pecan Praline, Irish Cream Brownie, and Stout Chocolate Pretzel, to name a few — all sound appealing enough, so I was somewhat surprised to find that customer reviews of the line didn't exactly rave about the flavors.
Funny enough, it doesn't seem that reviewers' disappointment had anything to do with the admittedly low (below 0.5%) ABV. Rather, customers found themselves upset when the flavors failed to deliver on their boozy components. A Reddit review of the Häagen-Dazs' Bourbon Praline Pecan flavor decried the flavor for barely tasting like bourbon; moreover, they found that the pecan pieces added an unpleasant texture to the ice cream. Other customers agree, saying that certain flavors of the Spirits line either feature components that overpower the booze factor or that some features (such as the chocolate swirl in the Stout Chocolate Pretzel) are practically nonexistent. One reviewer who tried Stout Chocolate Pretzel said, "I actually spit it out." The one flavor where I'm seeing more good than bad reviews is the line's Bourbon Vanilla Bean Truffle flavor, so by all means, give that one a try if you see it out and about.
7. Tipsy Scoop
Given that Tipsy Scoop seemed to me to be one of the more prolific boozy ice cream brands, I was surprised to rank it as low as I did. However, a few major sticking points left me unable to rank this brand higher, though I still encourage everyone to give this ice cream a try if you see it. One thing Tipsy Scoop has going for it is its impressive ABV, which can be up to 5% in its ice cream and sorbet offerings. The company is also quickly expanding, and though its shops are currently exclusive to New York City, Washington, D.C., and the Bahamas, it's slated to open up locations in Nashville, Phoenix, Baltimore, Portland, and Pensacola.
You may know Tipsy Scoop from its collaboration with Guinness on a St. Patrick's Day ice cream flavor, or maybe you're hearing about the company for the first time. If you find yourself wanting to try the ice cream, your best bet is to skip the pints and head to a storefront if you can. I came across several reviews saying that Tipsy Scoop's pints didn't freeze properly or that the frozen texture was icy rather than creamy. People seem to have a better in-store experience, though one blogger noted, "None of the flavors sounded terribly interesting. Most of them were typical ice cream flavors," making Tipsy Scoop stand in stark contrast to other companies on this list that are praised for inventive, unique flavor combinations.
6. The Comfy Cow
It was admittedly difficult to find a spot for The Comfy Cow on this list. As I was gathering reviews, they seemed fairly mixed, so I did some digging to try to figure out why. As it turns out, original owners Tim and Roy Koons-McGee sold the company in 2018 to Louisville investor Chip Hamm after a series of unfortunate mishaps with the company's production facility. Subsequently, the company had to outsource its production, and it seems the next few years were rocky.
One Reddit thread sees Louisville locals commenting on the change in ownership, calling the current company a "shadow of their former selves." However, I have to give The Comfy Cow props for having numerous boozy flavors for sale through Goldbelly, including Bourbon Ball, Simply Southern, Chocolate Bourbon Brownie, The Doctor's Cure, Old Fashioned, and Bluegrass Morning. Yelp reviews of the company's alcoholic offerings skew toward the positive. Employees say Bourbon Ball is the shop's most popular flavor, and reviewers seem to agree that it's quite tasty, if not as smooth and silky as they'd have liked. If you find yourself in Louisville, Kentucky, and want some boozy ice cream, you may as well give one of The Comfy Cow's boozy flavors a shot.
5. Humphry Slocombe
If you've ever found yourself craving a scoop of ice cream in San Francisco, chances are you've at least heard of Humphry Slocombe. The local chain boasts several locations in the Bay area, but unfortunately, its pints don't appear to be very accessible outside San Francisco unless you order through Goldbelly. The biggest praise for the company as a whole has to do with its fun, unique flavor combinations, and though Humphry Slocombe doesn't have many boozy offerings, the one it's known for has garnered enough praise to land it on this list.
Humphry Slocombe's famous Secret Breakfast flavor is the only boozy flavor the store carries at the time of this ranking, but it has enough rave reviews that I'm dying to try it. The bourbon-flavored ice cream is stuffed with crispy cornflake cookies, and most customers who have tried it seem to agree that it's a must-buy at the shop. One Yelp reviewer who tried the ice cream said it made them wonder, "Why hasn't anyone ever thought to mix bourbon and cornflakes with cream earlier?" The one complaint I can find about the flavor is that occasionally the cornflake cookies aren't crisp, which I personally think I could overlook if the rest of the ice cream is as good as consumers claim.
4. Crank & Boom
Crank & Boom was kind enough to send me three of its boozy flavors to try: Coffee Stout, Bourbon & Honey, and Bourbon Ball. The only reason this company doesn't rank above my next choice is because the ABV of its boozy pints is unclear — none of them got me buzzed, though they all boasted beautiful flavors. The Coffee Stout in particular was my favorite, though I must admit I'm partial to stout beers. The textures are smooth and creamy, and the bourbon flavor comes through wonderfully in the Bourbon & Honey and Bourbon Ball flavors. I do wish the Bourbon Ball had more chocolate chunks throughout, but that's a minor complaint.
Reviewers seem to agree with me regarding the quality of Crank & Boom's ice cream, with several reviewers recommending it among the best Lexington, Kentucky ice cream shops. Its Yelp reviews are equally positive, with one reviewer calling the shop's Bourbon & Honey "life-changing." If you happen to be near a shop, it's worth checking it out for some of its other options that aren't shippable — namely, its ice cream cocktails and boozy floats, of which one Yelp reviewer said, "[I had] an ice cream cocktail with bourbon and it was a perfect pairing of bourbon and ice cream."
3. Hardscoop
I really oscillated between Crank & Boom and Hardscoop for the number three spot on this list. After much deliberation, the spot went to Hardscoop purely because of its hefty ABV. The company's flavors start at an impressive 8% ABV, and its Carolina Peach Sorbet boasts a stunning 10.5% ABV. That in itself is enough to make me want to try Hardscoop's boozy offerings, and the stellar reviews the brand gets from its customers seal the deal for me.
Particularly notable is the texture of Hardscoop's ice cream. It's impressive to get what customers call a rich, custard-like texture and retain such a high ABV, especially given that ice creams with a higher alcohol content tend to have a harder time staying frozen. This can be particularly problematic when it comes to customers purchasing pints to take home, as we saw with Tipsy Scoop. However, even reviews of the company's pints applaud the silky texture of the ice cream, with one reviewer saying, "the ice cream is thick and custard-y and each pint has a noticeable boozy smell to it." Though the company's only store location is in Charleston, South Carolina, it's by no means inaccessible and will ship its pints to almost all of the United States.
2. Clementine's Creamery
If my number two pick rings even the faintest of bells, you may be familiar with Clementine Creamery's 2023 Zodiac Series, a fun campaign that paired each zodiac sign with one of Clementine's signature ice cream flavors. However, if you're not familiar with the small Missouri chain, you'll want to get to know it intimately soon. Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery seems just about as fun as the name makes it sound, and its fun seasonal flavors and selection of boozy pints only back up my suspicion; the company also has stellar customer reviews.
If you're after something alcoholic, you'll want to opt for one of Clementine's "Naughty" flavors, each of which contains up to 4% ABV. Reviewers in St. Louis can't recommend the creamery enough with Yelp users in particular lauding the company's Naughty flavors. One reviewer who had the company's maple bourbon with candied pecans flavor said customers "gotta try" the offering, describing it as a welcome "a hint of alcohol paired with rich vanilla." Reviewers also note that both the alcoholic and non-alcoholic flavors are yummy with one saying the Manhattan flavor exactly matches the cocktail for which it is named. I also appreciate that the store carries a naughty sorbet, for those of us who want to indulge in a boozy sweet treat without the consequences that can come from having too much dairy.
1. Jeni's
If you've ever had Jeni's, it will come as no surprise that it took the top spot on my list of boozy ice creams. Though none of its boozy offerings are above 0.5% ABV, the out-of-this-world flavors and textures of the nationwide chain's pints have drawn a cult following of loyal customers. Though I haven't yet had one of its boozy flavors, I would be remiss not to mention that I am a general fan of Jeni's, and can attest to its incredible flavors and textures — I've never had a pint of Jeni's I didn't like.
Over the years, the chain has dipped its toe into alcohol-inspired creations, like with its holiday 2023 Boozy Eggnog flavor release. Though everyone will have different opinions on the best Jeni's ice cream flavor, Boozy Eggnog is consistently a customer favorite, along with its impressively creamy Hot Toddy Sorbet. Jeni's also gets major points in my book for being so widely available — in addition to having a scattering of stores around the country, its pints can be found in countless grocery stores, including major chains like Whole Foods and Safeway. The icing on the cake for me, however, is that Jeni's doesn't keep its recipes secret; in fact, the company sells a book that will help you replicate your favorite Jeni's flavors (boozy ones included) from the comfort of your own kitchen.
Methodology
Though I wish the actual alcohol content of the ice cream was a more important factor in my ranking, other factors took precedence for one simple reason: Reviewers needed to enjoy the ice cream itself. What's the point of an ice cream with a high alcohol content if you're trying to choke it down? Rather than taking ABV into heavy consideration, I chose to focus on flavor. If a certain brand had a beautiful, boozy flavor but boasted a low ABV, it would rank above one that had a high ABV with less positive ratings. I also took availability into account when considering comparable brands.
Because I was only able to try one brand myself, I relied heavily on customer reviews when ranking these ice creams. When I could find reviews of pints, I took into heavy account what the reviews had to say about the ice cream's texture, as pints will freeze and store differently than ice cream fresh from the store. I consulted both Yelp and Reddit heavily as well as online bloggers who have spoken on the quality of the boozy flavors, and I paid attention to what customers said about the availability of flavors and the texture of the ice cream. It's important to note that none of these brands got exclusively bad or exclusively good reviews (though I was hard-pressed to find a bad review for Jeni's or Clementine's), as individual tastes obviously vary. To that end, I strongly recommend you try these brands for yourself.