Guinness And Tipsy Scoop Team Up On Saint Patrick's Day Ice Cream

The selection of pints for celebrating St. Patrick's Day just got a little sweeter, thanks to the team at Tipsy Scoop and its limited-time collaboration with Irish brewing legend Guinness. The New York-based boozy ice cream maker is selling pints of Lucky Sundaes Guinness Draught Ice Cream with Maple Pancake Crunch nationwide through Goldbelly. The ice cream has 5% alcohol by volume, so be sure to save it for the adults at the party. You might also want to make sure you have a big party budget. A shipment of four pints will set you back $100, not a kid-sized investment.

For anyone who has never heard of a Guinness float (or the Stout Chocolate Pretzel Crunch ice cream that Häagen-Dazs debuted about half a decade ago), the idea of combining the dark stout's savory flavor with the creamy sweetness of a frozen treat might seem unusual and unexpected. But the molasses and toasty notes of Guinness and milky sweetness of ice cream may come together to yield a malty flavor that appeals to people who love a hint of umami mixed with maple.