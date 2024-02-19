Top Chocolate Ice Cream With Guinness For A Decadent Float

Chocolate ice cream and Guinness? It's a yes. Take Ireland's beloved smooth brew and combine it with a decadent, creamy scoop of ice cream, and you have a delicious boozy treat that needs no excuse to consume. Once you've opened your mind to sampling this rich beer and dessert combination, a world awaits you to experiment with flavors, toppings, and sauces to create the most satisfying serving of your dreams.

While scoops of chocolate ice cream play well with the tasting notes of this dark pint, vanilla gelato can equally complement the malty flavor a Guinness is known for. Drizzles of chocolate or caramel sauce will turn up the volume of the creamy beer, and toppings of whipped cream make for an ice-cream float experience just for adults. This pretty presentation may have you feeling like a kid all over again — just with a more grown-up palate.