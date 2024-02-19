Top Chocolate Ice Cream With Guinness For A Decadent Float
Chocolate ice cream and Guinness? It's a yes. Take Ireland's beloved smooth brew and combine it with a decadent, creamy scoop of ice cream, and you have a delicious boozy treat that needs no excuse to consume. Once you've opened your mind to sampling this rich beer and dessert combination, a world awaits you to experiment with flavors, toppings, and sauces to create the most satisfying serving of your dreams.
While scoops of chocolate ice cream play well with the tasting notes of this dark pint, vanilla gelato can equally complement the malty flavor a Guinness is known for. Drizzles of chocolate or caramel sauce will turn up the volume of the creamy beer, and toppings of whipped cream make for an ice-cream float experience just for adults. This pretty presentation may have you feeling like a kid all over again — just with a more grown-up palate.
Beer has never been sweeter
To make your first Guinness float, frost your pint glass and add your desired number of ice cream scoops before you begin to pour any booze. You'll want to introduce the Guinness to your ice-cream-filled glass slowly, as this is a fizzy combination that is easily excitable and can get bubbly quickly. To increase the alcohol content and build depth to your sweet adult beverage, add a splash of Bailey's Irish Cream or amaretto liqueur, or consider dropping in vanilla or almond extract for alternative layers of flavor.
Our honey whipped cream recipe would turn this beer-ice cream meetup into an even sweeter date, or simply sip your Guinness ice cream float without any added accouterments. From mint chocolate chip ice cream to scoops of salted caramel ice cream, your next Guinness is waiting for your culinary creativity. Regardless of the ice cream flavors you pair with your pint, after one taste of this treat any day is sure to brighten right up.