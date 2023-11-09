Jeni's Holiday 2023 Ice Cream Flavors, Ranked

Merry Berry, Boozy Eggnog, Rum Ball ... 'tis the season all around, especially at Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream. The brand has a rotating array of special, high-quality, and creative flavors for purchase both at your local grocery store and the company storefront — and if you have yet to try a pint of Jeni's, this might just be the best time of year to do so.

It would have been amazing to taste every single flavor Jeni's has ever developed, but alas, that will have to be a job for another day. For now, we are content to taste and rank six of the specially selected holiday flavors available. In these pints, there is something for everyone: The fans of juicy, fruity flavors; the chocoholics who happen to be dairy-free; the sophisticated tea drinkers among us; the kids at heart; the peppermint people; and the ones who love everything spiked. Needless to say, everything was delicious, but what took the (ice cream) cake? Read on to find out our ranking.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.