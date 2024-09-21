Add Vodka To Your Homemade Ice Cream For A Texture Magic Trick

While boozy ice cream is always a flavorful treat for mature palates, splashing a bit of vodka into your next batch of homemade ice cream isn't only meant to increase the alcoholic content of your dish. That extra inclusion is a strategic move that can help you serve better-tasting ice cream to your next dinner party guests.

Particularly when making no-churn recipes like our no-churn vanilla dulce de leche, a bit of vodka can help edge your recipe into a smoother, creamier presentation. Since vodka has a low freezing point, even a spoonful of the alcoholic stuff can turn your homemade ice cream into a frozen recipe that is less likely to freeze into an icy brick when kept in the freezer. Instead of needing to plan in advance and thaw out the carton before enjoying your sweet escape, you can simply take your homemade ice cream out of the freezer and start digging in to enjoy or offer to friends.