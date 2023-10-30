Layer Your Favorite Flavors In A Loaf Pan For An Easy Ice Cream Cake

Ice cream cakes can sound finicky to whip up — but they don't have to be if you use a loaf pan. While a traditional round ice cream cake is typically made in a cake pan, the rectangular version of this dessert is just as delicious, and a loaf pan allows you to easily create multiple layers of flavor. Think mint chocolate chip, peanut butter chocolate, and spumoni (a combo of chocolate, cherry, and pistachio) — and these flavors are just the beginning.

So how do you create those beautiful layers in a loaf pan? Before you put anything in it, line the pan with plastic wrap so that you can deftly lift your final product out when it's time to eat. Then you'll insert your cake layer followed by a round of ice cream, and repeat the process. After you've placed the final layer of cake over the top, seal the whole thing with plastic wrap again and pop it in the freezer for at least four hours – although overnight is ideal so that the ice cream can stick to the cake. A fully-formed dessert will emerge after the wait, easy to pull out of the pan and slice.