Why Cheap Ice Cream May Actually Improve Your Homemade Ice Cream Cake

Professional bakers might argue that a delicious cake tastes good due in large part to high-quality ingredients. So it follows that for an ice cream cake recipe, you'll want the cream of the crop of gourmet ice cream brands, right? Well, no. Surprisingly, cheap ice cream may be the better ingredient for a homemade ice cream cake.

If anyone is an experienced ice cream connoisseur, it's Tyler Malek, co-founder and master ice-cream maker at the wildly popular artisanal ice cream chain Salt and Straw. When we asked Malek what type of ice cream makes the best ice cream cake, he told us, "I would say 90% of the ice cream cakes you get use an ice cream that has a ton of air and very little fat."

Coincidentally, ice cream with more air than fat is usually what differentiates gourmet ice cream from cheaper, generic kinds. It's also the difference between standard ice cream and its creamier custard-like cousin, gelato. Churning cream and sugar together as they freeze introduces air into ice cream, which is key to softening it. A larger proportion of air translates into ice cream that's light and fluffy rather than creamy and dense.

Malek considers less-expensive airy ice cream an advantage for ice cream cakes, saying, "When you've got that much air, it's lighter and has more of its own insulation, so it's less likely to melt on you while you're decorating it." In short, you get more time to create your cake before everything melts.