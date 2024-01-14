Yes, There Is A Real Difference Between Name Brand And Generic Ice Cream

When you're treating yourself to ice cream, it can be hard to choose between the budget options and the premium pints. Maybe you should save your money: After all, is the pricy stuff emblazoned with words like premium and super-premium, really all that much better? But if it really is a better product, why not fork over a few extra dollars since you've already decided to indulge?

The truth is, there is a difference between cheap ice cream and deluxe brands. And, while those premium labels aren't legal definitions, they aren't just marketing either. The terms have specific meanings within the ice cream industry. It all has to do with overrun, the industry term for the amount of air that is whipped into the ice cream as it's frozen and churned. If you start with one gallon of ice cream base and whip it into two gallons of ice cream, that's 100% overrun. Having no more than 100% overrun is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's regulations that govern whether a dessert can be labeled as ice cream or not.

Unsurprisingly, it benefits brands' bottom line to sell customers as much air as possible. Budget brands tend to have high overrun, while the quality stuff is creamier, thicker, and denser. Ice cream with low overrun tends to have a high percentage of butterfat, giving it that rich, creamy texture.