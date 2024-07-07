This 3-Ingredient Ice Cream Cake Tastes Like A Nostalgic Creamsicle

If you ever enjoyed an Orange Creamsicle on a hot summer day as a kid, then you need to know about this easy ice cream cake that will instantly make you feel nostalgic for childhood. There are plenty of Orange Creamsicle-inspired recipes out there — such as our no-bake dessert bars or our icebox cake, both of which fulfill that nostalgic craving. But this one only requires three ingredients: orange cake mix, vanilla ice cream, and whipped topping. Technically, you will also need whatever other ingredients the orange box mix calls for because you'll follow those instructions to make the cake. The box will likely call for eggs and oil, but these extra ingredients are probably already in your kitchen.

Bake the cake and let it cool, then grab a serrated knife and carefully cut off the top portion of the cake to make an even surface. Cut the cake evenly in half — directly down the middle of the longer side of the cake. Grab a flat baking sheet and line it with plastic wrap; place one half of the cake on the sheet, top side down, then add the vanilla ice cream and spread it as evenly as possible on top of the cake. Add the other cake half on top of the ice cream and press down. Add the whipped topping evenly to the top of the cake. Finally, pop the full cake in the freezer for at least four hours.