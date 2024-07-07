This 3-Ingredient Ice Cream Cake Tastes Like A Nostalgic Creamsicle
If you ever enjoyed an Orange Creamsicle on a hot summer day as a kid, then you need to know about this easy ice cream cake that will instantly make you feel nostalgic for childhood. There are plenty of Orange Creamsicle-inspired recipes out there — such as our no-bake dessert bars or our icebox cake, both of which fulfill that nostalgic craving. But this one only requires three ingredients: orange cake mix, vanilla ice cream, and whipped topping. Technically, you will also need whatever other ingredients the orange box mix calls for because you'll follow those instructions to make the cake. The box will likely call for eggs and oil, but these extra ingredients are probably already in your kitchen.
Bake the cake and let it cool, then grab a serrated knife and carefully cut off the top portion of the cake to make an even surface. Cut the cake evenly in half — directly down the middle of the longer side of the cake. Grab a flat baking sheet and line it with plastic wrap; place one half of the cake on the sheet, top side down, then add the vanilla ice cream and spread it as evenly as possible on top of the cake. Add the other cake half on top of the ice cream and press down. Add the whipped topping evenly to the top of the cake. Finally, pop the full cake in the freezer for at least four hours.
How to customize and serve the Orange Creamsicle ice cream cake
If you're looking to customize this ice cream cake, one easy way to do that is to switch up the ice cream flavor. If you want this cake to be super orangey, swap out the vanilla ice cream for orange sherbet. Or, as a compromise, add both vanilla ice cream and orange sherbet to the middle layer for a mix of both flavors — this way you get the extra burst of orange without sacrificing the essential vanilla flavor of a traditional Orange Creamsicle. Or, you can switch it up entirely and swap out the vanilla for chocolate since orange and chocolate go so well together in desserts (as evident with a chocolate orange tart or orange chocolate truffles) — think of it as the chocolate lover's version of an Orange Creamsicle.
No matter what type of ice cream you choose, you can add extra toppings to the cake, such as sprinkles or chocolate chips. To stick with the theme, something like candied oranges would be a delicious — and aesthetically pleasing — topping choice.
When it comes to serving, you'll want to trim the edges of the cake once it's frozen to make it look tidier, especially if you're serving this for a party or get-together. If you're serving the cake at a party, you can have the slices pre-cut and include a different topping on each slice for guests to choose from — sprinkles on some, orange slices on others, and so on.