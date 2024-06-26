19 Canned Foods You Need To Start Adding To Pasta

Canned foods are a convenient delight to stock in your pantry, ready to use when you need them. Compared to fresh produce, meats, and seafood, the canned variety has a long shelf life. This gives you flexibility and reduces the stress of coming up with a way to finish day-old salmon or wilted spinach that you forgot about in the fridge. When it comes to pasta, there's canned fare for every dish, whether it's served hot or cold, in salad form, used as a topper, a helpful flavor enhancer, and more.

When you want to mix taste and comfort, there are plenty of enticing and delicious canned foods you need to start adding to pasta — from blending them to sauces to mixing them to make hearty fillings. This post is your guide if you want to utilize canned pantry staples to add flavor, texture, and depth to your dishes. We have tons of pasta recipes to keep you inspired as you discover the endless ways to use these canned goods in your cooking.