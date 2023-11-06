Canned Corn Is The Secret For Better Mac And Cheese

While you can't go wrong with classic macaroni and cheese, there are plenty of creative ingredients you can incorporate into your recipe to seriously elevate your dish, from bacon bits to broccoli. But if you're seeking an especially easy addition that's sure to please a crowd, we suggest mixing some canned corn into your next batch of mac and cheese for a delightfully surprising blend of textures and flavors.

At first glance, ooey-gooey mac and cheese and crispy canned corn may not seem to have much in common — well, besides the two foods' yellow-hued coloring — but both dishes make for classic Southern sides, and they're as warm, hearty, and tummy-filling as you can hope for. More than likely, you've already enjoyed a scoop of both served together alongside a heaping helping of barbecued meat. So, why not combine them to create the ultimate comfort food meal?

Not only will the addition of the starchy corn kernels help to bulk up your cheesy noodle dish, it will also round out the savory flavor of the cheese with a touch of sweetness, as well as add some much-needed moisture to ensure a super creamy result after cooking.