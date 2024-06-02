14 Mistakes You're Making When Using Canned Crab Meat

Crab can be quite expensive because there's a lot involved when it comes to catching the crab, processing, and shipping it within a reasonable amount of time so it doesn't spoil. However, an affordable alternative is none other than canned crab meat. It's a convenient way to eat this crustacean and can be used in hot or cold dishes. Canned crab has a sweet, mild, buttery taste that sets it apart from other seafood. Its delicate, sweet flavor is superb for making anything from classic crab cakes to crab pasta.

However, if you're not seeing the same potential of the canned crab meat as we are, there might be a few mistakes you're making when using this ingredient, but don't fret because there are quick fixes. We will dive into the common missteps you'll often encounter and how you can correct them. If you're familiar with cooking with canned crabs, you might've encountered some of these already, while others you might not have thought of. Take these mistakes into consideration so you can unlock the full potential of this tasty canned good.