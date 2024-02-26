Is Canned Crab Meat Always Cooked?

Canned crab is quite convenient to use in a variety of recipes because it's typically easier to find and more affordable for many home cooks. There's also a lot less prep work involved to incorporate canned crab into recipes such as a chowder or dip because it's already cooked. That's right, you can technically eat canned crab directly out of the container, just like canned tuna, salmon, or sardines. In addition to being cooked, the canned shellfish is also mostly picked free of bones and shells, although you may find small pieces in the mixture — so watch out when cooking with it.

Most canned crab is typically boiled or steamed, then the shells are removed. The crab meat is usually pasteurized, which is the process of removing potentially harmful germs and bacteria. It also helps preserve the canned shellfish while it sits on the shelf. After you open a can of crab, drain the juice and rinse the meat off before using it for the best flavor and to remove any preservatives left on the crab.