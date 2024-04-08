Canned Crab Is The Secret To Flavorful Seafood Ravioli Anytime

Crab ravioli may sound like the kind of dinner that's only coming out of a restaurant. Homemade ravioli seems like a daunting task if you're not practiced in making pasta dough; then add the price of fresh crab as well as the work of cracking the crustacean ... and you're looking at a time-consuming project. All the while, canned crab is sitting there, seemingly promising an easier job, but with less crab flavor. But what if buying canned crab didn't actually mean settling? Canned seafood as a pantry staple has seen an explosion in popularity as people realize how tasty it actually is, and learn that it can be just as flavorful as fresh seafood for anyone who doesn't live by the coast.

First and foremost, for a homemade meal canned crab is far more affordable, with 8-ounce cans often coming in at around a dollar per ounce or less. Common crab legs yield 50% meat by purchase weight because of the shell, so to get that much meat you'll need to buy a pound of legs, which can be 25% to 50% more expensive. Even if you do live close to a source of fresh crab, it's not always in season. A few places in the southern U.S. like Florida can get fresh crab year-round, but in areas like the northeast or California, the season is six months or shorter.