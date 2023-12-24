Don't Pour Out Bean Broth, Boil Pasta In It Instead

While it's absolutely a good idea to boil your pasta in bean broth, doing so involves more than dumping all the juice in a pot with your noodles — and most cans don't deliver enough broth to use it as your sole cooking liquid anyway. But, since this juice is highly concentrated with salt and starch, this isn't a bad thing. Before you dump your broth in a pot, you may want to do a taste test since different cans will have different flavor notes. To cook your pasta in this starchy liquid, you'll first want to save it by draining your beans over a bowl. Then, dump the bean broth in the pot and add water until you have enough to cook your noodles. After stirring, you may want to again taste the broth to determine how salty it is, and you can then season it accordingly before boiling your noodles.

As an alternative, why not try making what's arguably the most famous pasta and bean dish: pasta e fagioli? This recipe involves cooking little noodles (typically ditalini pasta) in a mixture of bean broth and chicken broth along with beans, vegetables, and, occasionally, meat. The pasta is small enough that it cooks beautifully in all that liquid, and the bean juice helps thicken everything up. Whether you're going for this specific dish or you just want a little extra silkiness in your pasta, remember to hang onto your bean broth.