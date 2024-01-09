Blend Up Canned Corn For A Simple, Silky Pasta Sauce

When it comes to creamy pasta sauces, you might not immediately think of canned corn as the star ingredient. However, this humble pantry staple has the potential to transform your pasta dishes into creamy, indulgent delights. Canned corn is both convenient and versatile; it gives you a quick way to create a delightful pasta sauce with a surprising creaminess. Fortunately, the process couldn't be faster or easier.

To make a tasty corn-based pasta sauce, it's simply a matter of warming the canned corn in a pan after browning any aromatics you plan to use such as shallots, onions, or garlic. Once the corn has melded with the seasonings, just pour the mixture into a blender along with a splash of white wine or cream for a richer sauce, and blend until smooth. If you prefer, you can add additional seasonings to the corn mixture before blending. When balancing flavors, you should also consider what type of cheese you plan to add to the dish.