Blend Up Canned Corn For A Simple, Silky Pasta Sauce
When it comes to creamy pasta sauces, you might not immediately think of canned corn as the star ingredient. However, this humble pantry staple has the potential to transform your pasta dishes into creamy, indulgent delights. Canned corn is both convenient and versatile; it gives you a quick way to create a delightful pasta sauce with a surprising creaminess. Fortunately, the process couldn't be faster or easier.
To make a tasty corn-based pasta sauce, it's simply a matter of warming the canned corn in a pan after browning any aromatics you plan to use such as shallots, onions, or garlic. Once the corn has melded with the seasonings, just pour the mixture into a blender along with a splash of white wine or cream for a richer sauce, and blend until smooth. If you prefer, you can add additional seasonings to the corn mixture before blending. When balancing flavors, you should also consider what type of cheese you plan to add to the dish.
Try adding different cheeses and seasonings
For the smoothest sauce, return the corn mixture back to the pan. Heat it again and stir in the cheese of your choice so it melts seamlessly into the sauce. Once the sauce is hot, smooth, and creamy, pour it over your pasta and allow the starchy noodles to absorb all of the delectable flavors. Consider using options like parmesan, Grana Padano, or gruyere for deliciously pleasing additions. Spices and herbs like thyme, parsley, and oregano all marry well with parmesan and Grana Padano, while warmer spices like nutmeg and clove complement gruyere along with herbs such as sage and rosemary. For a hint of freshness, add more chopped herbs like just before serving.
The beauty of this creamy corn pasta sauce is its versatility. You can tailor it to your taste by experimenting with different seasonings, aromatics, and cheese varieties. So, open that pantry door, grab a can of corn, and embark on a culinary adventure that will make you rethink the possibilities of creamy pasta sauces.