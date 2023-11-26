How To Roast Canned Corn For Maximum Flavor

You've got a can of whole sweet corn kernels, and instead of just heating it up in a saucepan, you're looking to elevate this simple ingredient. Roasting is your answer: A simple, yet effective way to transform canned corn into a flavorful dish. The process begins with draining a can of corn. Then, heat olive oil or butter in a pan over medium heat. Once the oil is warm, add the drained corn kernels.

Roast the corn gently for about 10 minutes. To ensure even cooking and prevent burning, stir the corn occasionally. As the kernels deepen with a golden hue, they will release a beautiful, nutty aroma in your kitchen. Continue cooking the corn until perfectly roasted, aromatic, and golden brown, which takes about another 5 to 7 minutes. While the corn is cooking, you can add aromatics like diced garlic or shallots.

The final touch for the roasted corn is your seasoning. We recommend a combination of butter (or olive oil for vegans), soy sauce, a hint of monosodium glutamate (MSG), and a splash of yuzu or lemon juice for a touch of acidity. The sweet corn will get a savory, umami-full depth, plus a refreshing citrus note. A sprinkle of parmesan cheese or nutritional yeast will be perfect for a cheesy finish. For those who love colorful dishes, top with chopped chives or scallions and a light dusting of paprika.