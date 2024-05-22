The Salty Ingredient That Makes German Pasta Salad Unique

Pasta salad has been a staple dish at backyard barbecues, potlucks, and delis since its creation in the early 1900s. Pasta is an Italian ingredient, but a cold, creamy salad full of canned and pickled veggies was an American invention. Nevertheless, pasta salad made its way back over the Atlantic to Germany in the 1970s as a part of the convenient prepared-food fad, and it remains as much of a national treasure as classic American macaroni salad today. However, bologna is the salty ingredient that makes German pasta salad unique.

German pasta salad, known as Nudelsalat in Germany, has many parallels to American macaroni salad like a mayo-based dressing, crunchy pickles, and often canned peas and carrots. German bologna, or fleischwurst, adds a distinctly salty-umami flavor and heartiness that makes the dish feel like it could be eaten as a main course. Similar to American baloney, fleischwurst is a common packaged lunch meat in Germany seasoned with garlic and spices. However, instead of placing large thin slices onto bread, Germans make fleischsalat, a mayo-based salad with strips of fleischwurst and pickles.

Nudelsalat is almost an extension of fleischsalat, elaborating the mayonnaise-based sauce with spicy mustard and tangy pickle juice and pairing bologna and pickles with other canned and fresh produce.