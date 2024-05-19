The Mild Ingredient You Can Use To Thicken Pasta Sauce

At times, we may add a little too much reserved pasta water or make a homemade marinara with watery tomatoes, resulting in a sauce that's far too thin. If you're scrambling around trying to figure out what to use to remedy the mistake, simply look in the pantry for a can of chickpeas. This no-frills ingredient is an easy shortcut for a thicker pasta sauce.

Although chickpeas and pasta might sound like they'd have completely disparate flavors, iterations of the beans have already been used in sauces for noodles. Hummus is the key to a dreamy pasta sauce, offering noodles a thick, creamy coating that can be dressed up with miso paste, lemon zest, and more. When added to a rich tomato sauce or herbaceous pesto, the chickpeas fit right in, elevating it with their mild, nutty flavor. Plus, chickpea flour is great in gravies and soups, thickening them up with ease.

For pasta sauce, however, you can simply rely on a good old can of chickpeas. Blend them into a smooth puree that you can add to the sauce. When blending, make sure to include the starchy liquid from the can, otherwise known as aquafaba. Not only will the starches help to dry up the liquid in your watery pasta sauce, but they also make the chickpea puree creamier. If you don't have a blender, you can simmer the chickpeas in the pasta sauce and crush them once they soften.