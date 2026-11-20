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There's something magical about Thanksgiving dinner. Since making this complicated meal is no small task, it makes sense that it's reserved for special occasions. Usually! Because we have good news: If the craving for a turkey dinner hits outside of November, there are plenty of restaurants that are doing the heavy lifting that goes into a turkey dinner, and they're doing it year around.

The pros certainly have no shortage of advice on how to survive the chaos of a Thanksgiving dinner, and we'd like to suggest heading to the restaurants that are getting plenty of practice every day. We wanted to know who's doing it best in every state, so we started looking — and were pleasantly surprised.

To make it onto our list as the best, places needed to have turkey starring as the centerpiece of a dinner on a regular basis — but we didn't just limit that to Thanksgiving-style dinners. Turkey plus sides checked the boxes for us, and the best are getting rave reviews from customers, have perfected the art of the juicy, moist turkey, and are serving sides that are just as thoughtfully prepared. Here are the places that are knocking it out of the park.