Where To Find The Best Turkey Dinner In Every US State
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There's something magical about Thanksgiving dinner. Since making this complicated meal is no small task, it makes sense that it's reserved for special occasions. Usually! Because we have good news: If the craving for a turkey dinner hits outside of November, there are plenty of restaurants that are doing the heavy lifting that goes into a turkey dinner, and they're doing it year around.
The pros certainly have no shortage of advice on how to survive the chaos of a Thanksgiving dinner, and we'd like to suggest heading to the restaurants that are getting plenty of practice every day. We wanted to know who's doing it best in every state, so we started looking — and were pleasantly surprised.
To make it onto our list as the best, places needed to have turkey starring as the centerpiece of a dinner on a regular basis — but we didn't just limit that to Thanksgiving-style dinners. Turkey plus sides checked the boxes for us, and the best are getting rave reviews from customers, have perfected the art of the juicy, moist turkey, and are serving sides that are just as thoughtfully prepared. Here are the places that are knocking it out of the park.
Alabama: Bates House of Turkey
Bates House of Turkey takes Thanksgiving's star bird seriously, and you'll find it on the tables of locations in Greenville and Montgomery. It gets called a destination in itself, and while there's a roast turkey on the menu, that's just the start.
You'll also find turkey salads, chili, gumbo, and all the sides. Hickory smoked turkey is the wonderfully flavorful centerpiece of a spread reminiscent of the best Thanksgiving. Cornbread dressing is rave-worthy, while the chocolate pie is the finishing touch.
Multiple locations
Alaska: Donna's Restaurant
There's a lot of love out there for Donna's Restaurant. This Juneau spot has been earning best-of awards for its breakfast and brunch — along with press for diner classics including turkey.
You'll find options here, as turkey comes piled high on club and open-faced sandwiches, as well as in a hot turkey dinner that's been a favorite. Turkey is moist and generously portioned, gravy is outstanding, and it's a meal that will warm you inside and out.
(907) 789-1470
9121 Glacier Hwy, Juneau, AK 99801
Arizona: Miracle Mile Deli
Miracle Mile Deli is a decades-old, family-run deli lauded for its pastrami sandwiches. However, it's also taking the turkey and serving a daily Thanksgiving-style meal that gets a ton of love.
Turkey is everything you could hope for, house-made sides are the ideal accompaniment, and if you judge a turkey dinner based on the cranberry, you're covered. Go early: It's so popular, they might sell out.
(602) 776-0992
4433 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Arkansas: Ridgewood Brothers BBQ
Ridgewood Brothers BBQ is such a buzzy spot that 2026 saw a location in Conway added to the OG in Russellville, and there's smoked turkey among the house specialties. When you sit down with that piled-high plate, there will be no complaints.
All the sides are standouts, while the turkey is guaranteed to be flavorful and juicy. It's elevated by the rub, so good that no matter what you get here, the turkey needs to be on the order.
Multiple locations
California: Harry's Hofbrau
Harry's Hofbrau is one of the best old-school, cafeteria-style restaurants in the U.S., and that's true whether you go to San Leandro or Redwood City. Sprawling restaurants have been affordable, delicious, late-night options for decades, and have a roast turkey dinner from the carvery.
There's not a dry slice of turkey in sight, with expert carving skills on full display. You'll also find turkey legs with all the fixin's, smothered with top-tier gravy.
Multiple locations
Colorado: Smōk
You'll hear Smōk name-dropped as one of the best BBQ restaurants in the Greater Denver area, and you'll enjoy a smoked turkey dinner from a Michelin Guide-recommended BBQ spot. The turkey will change your mind about what turkey should be, delivering on moist smokiness in a big way.
And it's not all about the meat. Sides like honey butter cornbread, coleslaw, and fried okra finish off the meal, every bit as satisfying and filling as a turkey dinner should be.
Multiple locations
Connecticut: Blue Colony Diner
Blue Colony Diner is our pick for the best 24-hour restaurant in the state of Connecticut. There's a ton on the menu, including turkey that shows up in sandwich, salad, wrap, and dinner forms.
These are the kind of turkey dinners that can make even the worst day into one memorable for good reasons, with heaping portions of delicious food. For years, they've been celebrated as the kind of dinner a beloved grandma might make, and pie? Get the apple.
(203) 426-0745
66 Church Hill Rd, Newtown, CT 06470
Delaware: Jessop's Tavern & Colonial Restaurant
The first Thanksgiving might have looked a little different than what we think of today, but that hasn't stopped Jessop's Tavern & Colonial Restaurant from serving up a Pilgrim's Feast featuring turkey, cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, and cranberry. The turkey is the star, delivering on ultra-fresh flavor.
It's been that way for years, so it makes sense they've got roasting turkey down to a science. The cranberry compote is an ideal accompaniment, and don't skip the maple walnut ice cream.
(303) 322-6111
114 Delaware St, New Castle, DE 19720
Florida: Liberty Tree Tavern
Walt Disney World's Liberty Tree Tavern, located inside Magic Kingdom, leans into early American history, with Thanksgiving represented by the Patriot's Platter. There's turkey and pot roast along with vegetables, mac and cheese, and stuffing.
Should all turkey dinners come with mac and cheese? We think so, especially when it's this good. The turkey can stand on its own without the gravy, but that gravy is so good you might want to ask for more on the side.
disneyworld.disney.go.com/dining/magic-kingdom/liberty-tree-tavern
(407) 939-5277
1180 Seven Seas Dr, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
Georgia: Mary Mac's Tea Room
If you're looking for a Georgia restaurant that's serving soul food that tastes just like grandma's, look no further than Mary Mac's Tea Room. It's been around for more than 80 years, and is dishing up an outstanding roast turkey platter with cornbread stuffing.
Every aspect is delish, even the rolls. Will you be served too much? Possibly! That's fine, and you still might want to add on a sweet potato souffle.
(404) 876-1800
224 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
Hawaii: Zippy's
You'll find Zippy's scattered across Hawaii, and while a chain might not seem like it would be top on your list of places to visit, it should be — especially if you're in the mood for a turkey dinner. For years, customers have been singing the praises of the roast turkey plate, which hits the spot.
Zippy's is known for its comfort food classics, and some find the turkey irresistible. Thanksgiving dinners here are newsworthy, with promises of Hawaiian rolls, poultry gravy, and delectable cranberry relish.
Multiple locations
Idaho: Smokin' Gun BBQ
Smokin' Gun BBQ opened in 2015, and has grown into a massive favorite over the years. One of the top offerings? Turkey.
It's the kind of turkey that had people more than happy to drive in from out of town, named as one of the meats that elevates this place as a serious contender in discussions about best-ever BBQ. Sides are serious, too — especially the hush puppies.
facebook.com/SmokinGunBarbecue
(208) 785-0865
544 E Walker St, Blackfoot, ID 83221
Illinois: Miller's Pub
Miller's Pub is one of the old-school Chicago restaurants keeping the city's food history alive, and given that it's been around since 1935, there are a lot of classics on the menu. The roast turkey is vintage, and gravy is made the old way — with giblets.
The turkey makes people fall in love with this place all over again, so full of comfort food vibes, it'll take you right back home again. Stuffing is always on point, and so are the surroundings.
(312) 263-4988
134 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60603
Indiana: Das Dutchman Essenhaus
Take all the best food that Amish Country has to offer and put it under one roof, and you have Das Dutchman Essenhaus. Roasted turkey is a favorite, cooked to tender perfection and served with that ideal balance of white and dark meat.
Bean salads are delish, biscuits have been a longtime staple, the gravy elevates anything and everything, and as for the pies? They're a reason not to skip dessert.
(574) 825-9471
240 U.S. 20, Middlebury, IN 46540
Iowa: Johnnie Mars Family Restaurant
Johnnie Mars Family Restaurant has been serving up diner classics — including an outstanding roast turkey platter — since the mid-1990s. It's food that just sort of makes you feel happy, with thoughtfully hand-carved turkey, potatoes, and gravy, and each component as good as the last.
Best of all, portions are so big you might lose some off the edge of the plate. You're definitely not going to want to miss a bite.
facebook.com/JohnnieMarsFamilyRestaurant
(712) 252-7802
2401 5th St, Sioux City, IA 51101
Kansas: Joe's Kansas City BBQ
Kansas City has a lot of standout restaurants for BBQ, but when there's one in particular that won the heart of Anthony Bourdain, we take notice. Diners interested in the BBQ platters can choose smoked turkey to go along with their sides, and should.
There's not a dry bite of turkey in sight, as this is so good you'll want to get some to go. Portions are massive and the best part of a turkey dinner is leftover sandwiches, right? Slices shine in sammies, too.
Multiple locations
Kentucky: Shack in the Back BBQ
The turkey dinner at Shack in the Back BBQ is a little nontraditional: on the menu are turkey rib dinners, and scores of customers confirm that this house favorite is a hit. They're likened to the flavor of a turkey leg with fall-off-the-bone tenderness.
Instead of gravy, the dinner comes with the so-called White Lightning sauce as a stellar must-dip. Sides like the super creamy mac and cheese complete things.
(502) 363-3227
10706 W Manslick Rd, Fairdale, KY 40118
Louisiana: Central City BBQ
The turkey dinner you'll find at Central City BBQ might not have cranberry and gravy, but it does come with the option to add all your favorite BBQ sides, like the ever-popular Brussels sprouts. The turkey itself is lauded as the best you could hope to find, full stop.
Extra-juicy? Check. Heaping portions? Check. Incredible white sauce? Check and check.
(504) 558-4276
1201 S Rampart St, New Orleans, LA 70113
Maine: Becky's Diner
There's a lot of buzzy press surrounding Becky's Diner, and it's also a "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" alum. There's fresh seafood, but you shouldn't overlook the turkey dinner with house-made sausage stuffing, cranberry, gravy, and sides.
It's so tasty that diners find themselves digging in before snapping the obligatory social media pics, and the turkey is just as delicious as it looks. The Brussels sprouts are a standout.
(207) 773-7070
390 Commercial St, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland: Baugher's
The commitment to ultra-fresh food doesn't get much bigger than you'll find at Baugher's, not just a restaurant but an entire destination with an orchard, and country store. Roast turkey dinners have proved so popular they've gone from a Sunday special to an everyday item, with nearly 600 pounds of turkey served weekly.
House-roasted turkey comes alongside stuffing that can hold its own, and you know that moment when a piping hot plate is put in front of you? Bliss.
(410) 848-7413
289 W Main St, Westminster, MD 21158
Massachusetts: Out Post Farm
Turkeys don't get any fresher than the ones served at Out Post Farm, as the folks here are raising them, too. It's been that way for decades, and it's become so beloved that when founder Charlie Nickerson celebrated his 100th birthday in 2025, it attracted well-wishers from across the country.
Turkey dinners are perhaps predictably delish, and so are the turkey sandwiches. Get some turkey pot pies to go, and apple-berry pies are the real deal.
(508) 429-5244
300 Prentice St, Holliston, MA 07146
Michigan: Turkey Roost
Turkey Roost is hard to miss: It's bright pink, and it's been around since 1955. Think old-school diner with comfort food favorites including the namesake turkey, homemade biscuits, and best-ever pumpkin pie.
Now, imagine the most thoughtful grandma's Thanksgiving spread, and that's what you'll get on the turkey platters. This spot is notorious for no-wait service that rivals fast food... but only in speed.
(989) 684-5200
2273 S Huron Rd, Kawkawlin, MI 48631
Minnesota: Twin City Grill
At Twin City Grill turkey lovers will find a plate that comes with all the Thanksgiving Day favorites. Giving it a side-eye because it's a Mall of America restaurant? You shouldn't!
For years, the turkey has been getting a ton of love for delivering turkey-day vibes with heaping portions of ultra-tender meat sure to please. It gets so busy you might want to consider reservations.
(952) 854-0200
Mall of America, 130 N Garden, 1st Floor, Bloomington, MN 55425
Mississippi: Sacred Ground Barbecue
Sacred Ground Barbecue joined the Mississippi restaurant scene in 2024, and it's since earned a Bib Gourmand designation in the Michelin Guide. This is no ordinary turkey.
This one's prepared with a citrus sweet tea brine, and the result is some of the best turkey that diners ever recall having. Order the plate, because you're going to want the green chili mac and cheese.
(601) 900-9769
1052 Pocahontas Rd, Jackson, MS 39206
Missouri: Pappy's Smokehouse
You'll find Pappy's Smokehouse in St. Louis and St. Peters, with accolades on the walls. Ultra-moist turkey is front and center, and pro tip: Fans say the corn on the cob tastes just like cornbread!
Those who love turkey find the meat on offer is above and beyond, and when you can enjoy a great meal outside shaded from the sun? It's a good day. There will be a line, but you'll understand why.
Multiple locations
Montana: SMOKED.
SMOKED. boasts that it's the place to find the best BBQ in Montana, and plenty of fans say it's the spot for ultra-juicy smoked turkey. Rave reviews have been rolling in for years, putting turkey high on all-around outstanding menu.
It's not all about meats. Round your dinner off with spicy slaw, mac and cheese, and don't forget the banana pudding.
(406) 952-1227
203 2nd Ave N, Great Falls, MT 59401
Nebraska: Smokin' Barrel BBQ
Get to Smokin' Barrel BBQ early, as it closes when the meats sell out. That includes smoked turkey that pleases even connoisseurs of Texas BBQ, packed with flavor and fall-apart tender.
Turkey sandwiches are highly recommended as well, and overly generous portions take the cake. Instead of your regular old gravy, there's a garlic aioli that's out of this world.
(402) 598-4855
2457 S 132nd St, Omaha, NE 68144
Nevada: Stuff My Turkey
Leave it to Las Vegas to serve some iconic dishes and overhaul classics into something visionary, and that includes turkey dinners. Stuff My Turkey has gone viral for serving ginormous stuffed turkey legs.
Seasoned, marinated, and smoked turkey legs come in creative varieties like the NOLA Dirty Bird, with dirty rice, Creole cream sauce, and crawfish. Delish? Yes. Will you finish the whole thing? It's a challenge worth taking on.
(702) 530-1231
4760 W Sahara Ave, Ste 20, Las Vegas, NV 89102
New Hampshire: Hart's Turkey Farm
Since 1954, Hart's Turkey Farm has been the place to go for a Thanksgiving meal all year long, offering a home-cooked classic. Those who remember stopping decades prior say it's just as good today, whether it's the roasted dinner, turkey Buffalo dip, or the poutine.
Hart's is doing dessert right, too. Don't skip spiced pumpkin tiramisu, house-made caramel sugar cookie ice cream, or pistachio cake.
(603) 279-6212
233 Daniel Webster Hwy, Meredith, NH 03253
New Jersey: Hinck's Turkey Farm
Hinck's Turkey Farm has been raising its own birds for over 85 years. You can pick one up to cook at home, but the restaurant is also doing the work.
Its pot pies just might ruin all other pot pies for you, so much so they're sometimes called legendary. Turkey sandwiches overflow with horseradish and slaw, and everything shines with freshness.
(732) 223-5622
1414 Atlantic Ave, Manasquan, NJ 08736
New Mexico: The Ranch House
Good things come to those who wait. Wait until Tuesday to visit The Ranch House, and smoked turkey makes an appearance. It's a fan favorite and has been for years, especially paired with a frosty beer.
Sides get the sort of spin you'd expect in New Mexico, and the green chile cornbread is superb. Don't overlook the green chile coleslaw, either.
(505) 424-8900
2571 Cristo's Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87507
New York: Viand Diner & Bar
If you've wondered whatever happened to the classic American diners that used to be everywhere, you'll appreciate knowing New York City's Viand Diner & Bar is still serving up the classics, including a self-proclaimed Famous Turkey Dinner.
It's comfort food to the max, with an apple-walnut stuffing that has diners hopefully asking for the recipe. Don't skip drool-worthy dark meat.
(212) 362-3333
517 Columbus Ave, New York City, NY 10024
North Carolina: Sam Jones BBQ
Anyone wanting to try smoked turkey from a Michelin Guide-recommended BBQ joint can head to Greenville or Raleigh for Sam Jones BBQ. Sliced-to-order turkey breast is delish — especially alongside a Cheerwine and sauces that are an across-the-board win.
Give the cornbread a try. It's famously unique and a love-or-hate thing, but don't miss out on this early 19th-century recipe.
Multiple locations
North Dakota: Laughing Sun Brewing Co.
The only thing better than great BBQ is when the place has its own brewery, and you'll find that at Laughing Sun Brewing Co. You'll also find rave-worthy turkey, and it's served in massive helpings.
The meat is extra tender, and sauces — including the spicy horseradish — are the real deal. Fresh bread helps show off the flavors of the turkey, and you won't go wrong with a side of baked beans.
(701) 751-3881
1023 E Front Ave, Bismarck, ND 58504
Ohio: The Golden Lamb
The Golden Lamb opened in 1803, and it's packed a lot into those long years. More than two centuries is a long time to get the roasted turkey dinner just right, and it's precisely that.
It comes highly recommended, especially from customers who have been heading here for decades. You're likely to have leftovers of the sweetly tender meat, stuffing that's on point, and gravy that's downright delish.
(513) 932-5065
27 S Broadway, Lebanon, OH 45036
Oklahoma: Butcher BBQ Stand
It's not surprising Butcher BBQ Stand gets a lot of buzzy press, as it's overseen by World Champion BBQ Pitmaster David Bouska. One taste of flavorful turkey has customers planning a return visit for more perfectly smoky meat.
Some are so in love with the turkey that they skip the other meats, and order entire birds for Thanksgiving celebrations. Speaking of Thanksgiving, try the apple pie baked beans!
(405) 240-3437
3402 W Hwy 66, Wellston, OK 74881
Oregon: Huber's Cafe
Huber's Cafe is one of the oldest restaurants in the U.S., and the Spanish coffee here is a Portland legend. So is the turkey dinner, which made it onto the menu shortly after its 1879 opening.
The signature meal was the work of Louie Wei Fung, who famously said that the only way to know a bit about cooking turkeys is to practice — tens of thousands of times. It's still lauded as the pinnacle of a roast turkey dinner, perfect from the meat to the sides — and lovely with an Oregon wine.
(503) 228-5686
411 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR 97204
Pennsylvania: Fry Brothers' Turkey Ranch
Turkey doesn't get better than what's being served at Fry Brothers' Turkey Ranch, and it's been that way since 1939. Passed down through several generations, about a million dinners have made their way to happy customers.
Even though turkeys aren't raised on-site anymore, turkey dinners here are a guaranteed win. Piled-high plates, incredible strawberry rhubarb pie, and spot-on stuffing and gravy steal the show.
(570) 998-9400
27 State Rt 184, Trout Run, PA 17771
Rhode Island: Gregg's Restaurants & Taverns
The four locations of Gregg's Restaurants & Taverns know Thanksgiving, and for years, have been planning year-round just for the pies alone. Fortunately, you'll find a traditional dinner on special every day — complete with impeccably tender turkey.
It's the real deal no matter when you go, lauded as comfort food done right, right down to the home-style squash and stuffing sides. Desserts are top tier, too, especially the Death by Chocolate Cake.
Multiple locations
South Carolina: Wade's Restaurant
Wade's Restaurant has been a South Carolina icon since 1947, and its longtime popularity won it an America's Classic Award from the James Beard Foundation in 2024. There's a bit of everything on the menu, including turkey.
Plates are piled high as they should be, and the flavor of a classic giblet gravy shines. There's probably going to be a line, but it's worth the wait, especially for an encore of peanut butter pie.
(864) 582-3800
1000 N Pine St, Spartanburg, SC 29303
South Dakota: J.R.'s Rhodehouse BBQ Pit
You'll hear J.R.'s Rhodehouse BBQ Pit mentioned among the ranks of the best BBQ spots in the country. Alongside the fan-favorite brisket is smoked turkey that shows off how smokiness elevates instead of overpowering.
Sauces and sides, meanwhile, go hand-in-hand with meats. Be sure to get enough for leftovers — they'll still be perfectly moist — and round out your meal with baked beans and potato salad.
(605) 787-7070
7201 Infinity Dr, Summerset, SD 57718
Tennessee: The Old Mill
If you're looking for a great, family-friendly restaurant in Pigeon Forge, look no further than The Old Mill. It's so popular it goes through 1,100 pounds of potatoes a day!
The house-roasted turkey dinner will fill you up right, with some more than happy to wait an hour or so for a table. Start with delicious corn fritters and maple butter, finish with blackberry cobbler, and in between? Slow down and savor.
(877) 653-6455
175 Old Mill Ave, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
Texas: Franklin BBQ
Texas knows BBQ, and Franklin BBQ is tops — even the Michelin Guide says so. The highly recommended turkey is extra-juicy thanks to a butter basting and sets the gold standard for what smoked turkey can and should be.
It's so good this place could shine if all it served was turkey, with massive slices of wonderfully moist meat that's pleasantly peppery. No sauce is needed, but you won't regret a slice of banana pie on the side.
(512) 653-1187
900 E 11th St, Austin, TX 78702
Utah: The Coffee Shop at Little America Hotel
The Coffee Shop at Little America Hotel has won awards for its casual dining scene, and it's clear the turkey dinner is a huge part of that. Somewhere around 250 pounds of turkey gets served every day!
Sky-high plates leave some with leftovers for days, and while prices may have risen, it's still worth every penny. Did we mention the cranberry sauce is scratch-made?
saltlake.littleamerica.com/dining/the-coffee-shop
(801) 596-5700
500 S Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Vermont: Wayside Restaurant, Bakery, & Creamery
With roots that go all the way back to truly home-cooked meals served in 1918, the Wayside Restaurant, Bakery, & Creamery has weathered some tough times and managed to rake in the accolades along the way. That home-cooked vibe still rules, and the menu includes some stellar turkey.
It's been checking all the boxes for years. Turkey itself is oh-so-tasty, the rolls are downright wonderful, and maple cream pie? Yes, please!
(802) 223-6611
1873 US Rt 302, Montpelier, VT 05602
Virginia: ZZQ Texas Craft Barbecue
Love for a BBQ place doesn't get much more passionate than the love that people have for ZZQ Texas Craft Barbecue. This Texas-style spot will probably have a line, but it also has incredible turkey worth waiting for.
An au jus dip takes each bite to the next level, so packed full of flavor that it has beef-lovers reaching for the bird. Sides are a hit, too: Try the beet salad and collard greens.
(804) 528-5648
3201 W Moore St, Richmond, VA 23230
Washington: Frank's Diner
Frank's Diner is another decades-old favorite, with two locations in Spokane. It's no stranger to the people's choice awards, as customers know they can count on things like dinner with freshly carved turkey, rave-worthy biscuits, and sides.
There's a turkey bread bowl that's downright delicious as well. It's been a favorite for years, and any way you slice it, you'll get the hearty portions a stellar diner is known for.
Multiple locations
West Virginia: Bask Smokehouse
Bask Smokehouse brought Texas BBQ to West Virginia, including delightful turkey. Smokiness is on point, and it's often name-dropped as a favorite.
Flavorful and juicy, it's perfectly fork-tender. Sauces are yummy, too, with an apple butter barbecue that leans toward mild in the best possible way. If that doesn't sound amazing with turkey, we don't know what does.
(681) 204-5386
279 9th St, Huntington, WV 25701
Wisconsin: The Comet Cafe
The turkey dinner at The Comet Cafe was featured on an episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" in 2009. You might expect something funky here, and you'd be right — the star of this dinner is deep-fried turkey balls.
It's cleverly called the Compact Turkey Dinner, and it's all the components of a turkey dinner that get beer-battered, fried, and smothered in gravy. Comfort food on a plate, it's a delightful — and creative — take on a classic meal.
(414) 509-6028
1947 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Wyoming: Jody's Diner
Wyoming's foodies love Jody's Diner, the place that makes you feel like you just stepped back into the 1950s. It's the kind of place you just expect outstanding comfort food from, and the turkey dinner is swell!
It's top-notch, warm-you-from-the-inside home cooking, the kind that's obviously made with care. It's tender and moist with all the sides you could want, and don't overlook the turkey sandwich. That's a meal in itself, too!
(307) 789-8550
260 Bear River Dr, Evanston, WY 82930
Methodology
In order to make it onto our list, restaurants needed to offer a turkey dinner of some sort year around. The best are serving not only delicious turkey, but putting just as much care and attention into the appetizers, breads, sides, and desserts. We looked for longtime favorites who have made a commitment to always-fresh birds, places that have won awards, accolades, and buzzy press for their efforts, and regularly get recommended for a meal that takes you right to the height of comfort food paradise.