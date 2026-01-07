16 Georgia Restaurants Serving Soul Food That Tastes Just Like Grandma's
If the state of Georgia is known for anything, it's delicious soul food. There, you'll find many of the best places to get soul food in the U.S., the kind that takes you back to grandma's kitchen, with that unmistakable aroma that fills the house and makes your stomach growl. If you're looking for perfectly crisped and juicy fried chicken, tender oxtails dripping with crave-worthy barbecue sauce, well-seasoned collard greens that aren't mushy, or yams that'll put a smile on your grandma's face, the Peach State is the place to be.
You don't have to travel far to find Southern comfort food with that nostalgic feeling, and the restaurants below range from James Beard award-winning places to vegan-friendly joints to those that offer soul food with an international twist. That said, since it can be daunting to decide which restaurants to try, I've lightened the load and put together a list of spots you should definitely check out. This list includes soul food restaurants I've personally eaten at or were recommended, those that frequently pop up on "Best of" lists, and, of course, those that customers rave about.
Tom, Dick & Hank
Diners can dive into 12-hour-smoked brisket, ribs, and pulled pork at this soul food joint located in College Park on Main Street. Inspired by backyard barbecues, Hank Johnson started Tom, Dick & Hank as a stand on Ponce de Leon Avenue before opening a brick-and-mortar location in 2014. The menu consists of traditional soul food staples — baked beans, mac and cheese, collard greens – as well as smoked combo plates that range from $14 to $38, and homemade barbecue chips topped with pulled chicken, pork, or turkey, with queso, tomatoes, and jalapenos on top.
There are four signature dishes to select from, including a vegetable plate and a vegan veggie kale wrap. A variety of meat-topped sandwiches and hamburgers round out the menu, with an Impossible Meat option, and there's peach cobbler and a salted caramel brownie for dessert. The interior features space for groups, complete with tables, booth seating, a full bar, and additional outdoor seating.
3807 Main St., Atlanta, GA 30337
404-254-3919
Auntie Vee's Kitchen
Before serving Caribbean-inspired comfort food to the Greater Atlanta area, Navena Moore was known as Chicago's premier maker of mac and cheese. Years after winning the top honor at the 2015 Mac & Cheese fest, she owns Auntie Vee's Kitchen, where she serves "Kamal'ee Mac," a unique deluge composed of boneless chopped jerk chicken and tri-color peppers, topped with crushed tortilla chips drizzled with the chain's signature magic sauce.
Unlike many other soul food joints, the meats at Auntie Vee's are halal-certified. The menu offers tradition with a twist, demonstrated by dishes like creamy grits loaded with either grilled chicken, jerk chicken, salmon, or oxtails, sprinkled with melty shredded cheese, bell peppers, and onions, and zig-zagged with one of three sauces. Rice bowls, sandwiches, Caribbean-style chimichangas, and three house-made lemonade flavors fill out the menu. Auntie Vee's doesn't skimp on the portions, either. Reviews say the wait can be long, but it is totally worth it. You can find it in the Municipal Market.
209 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta, GA 30303
470-990-2709
Soul Vegetarian
Founded in 1979, Soul Vegetarian is Atlanta's foremost restaurant for vegan-friendly soul food. At two locations, the original on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW and a newer outpost on North Highland Avenue NE, diners can experience a 100% house-made menu. The restaurant uses a meat-free protein made of vital wheat gluten called "seitan," rather than popular brands like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, though tofu and cauliflower options are also available.
Entrees include gravy-smothered country-baked steak with rice and steamed broccoli, fried barbecue cauliflower and tofu, and on Thursdays, lasagna, all of which can be ordered with classic sides like sweet potatoes, collard greens, potato salad, and cornbread, along with fresh juices and teas. The mac and cheese is among the more popular menu items, made with an in-house soy-based cheese. My go-to is the Garvey burger, one of several tasty handheld options.
Multiple locations
Delilah's Everyday Soul
Delilah's Everyday Soul Food operates three locations in food halls throughout Atlanta. The restaurant chain was named after Delilah Winder, a cookbook author whose mac and cheese was once crowned the best in the U.S. by Oprah Winfrey. The famed mac and cheese is a textural blend of stringy cheese and charred top-layer bits worth plunging into, and one of many menu items that make Delilah's a reliable go-to for soul food lovers.
The dark meat plate is highly recommended, featuring perfectly seasoned fried chicken, served with moist, mouth-melting cornbread and your choice of two sides. Combine the crumbles with collard greens for sweet and savory bliss. Don't miss the fried chicken sandwiches, of which there are seven, including the Southern Belle, made with a boneless fried chicken fillet topped with a fried green tomato, bacon, bread and butter pickles, pimento cheese, lettuce, mayo, and house-made hot sauce. Make sure to try the house-made barbecue sauce amped up with tangy mustard, too.
https://delilahseverydaysoul.com
Multiple locations
Forever Family Soul
Gravy-covered rice, moist, glistening mac and cheese, and chunky yams are just a few of the sides bound to whet your appetite at Forever Family Soul, a cafeteria-style restaurant located in a Lawrenceville, Georgia, plaza. Freshly made food sits behind a glass serving counter; menu items include green beans, creamed corn, and black-eyed peas, each offered in small, medium, and large. The restaurant carries a wider selection of sides than many of the others on this list.
The fried fish is crispy and speckled with seasoning, and the baked chicken is available in white and dark meat. We recommend the turkey wing dinner, which includes rice and two sides, and stay for a slice of red velvet cake. The prices aren't bad either, ranging from $14 to $19 for dinners to $20 to $24 for combos.
http://www.foreverfamilysoulfood.com
1820 N Brown Rd. Ste 60, Lawrenceville, GA 30043
678-847-0200
The Colonnade Restaurant
The Colonnade is considered Atlanta's second-oldest restaurant. Many of the same staff have worked there for over 30 years, which underscores its enduring legacy. It's a place known for its meat-and-threes, or one meat entreé with three sides, of which there are dozens to choose from, including unique items like cheddar-topped pears, rice and giblet gravy, and tomato aspic, which is a gelatin-based salad.
The prime rib is the resident favorite, but locals also return for the fried chicken, collard greens, yeast rolls, and macaroni and cheese. The Colonnade is a great place for family outings, with a large dining area and full bar. That said, it's a bit pricier than the average restaurant of its kind, ranging from $16 for the cheeseburger to $40 for the ribeye with Cajun seasoning topped with blue cheese.
https://www.thecolonnadeatl.com
1879 Cheshire Bridge Rd. NE, Atlanta, GA
404-874-5642
Big Daddy's Kitchen
Serving the Metro Atlanta area from two locations, the original in College Park and the other on Campbellton Road SW, Big Daddy's Kitchen is everything you expect from a place with "big" in its name. The portions are humongous, and the buffet-style menu offerings are extensive enough to satisfy big appetites. From the mammoth-sized barbecue chicken wings and the oxtails with rice to the broccoli rice and cheese casserole, there's something for everyone.
Customers can wash their entrees down with sweet tea or unsweetened, pink, or regular lemonade, or fruit punch, all of which come in two large sizes — 20-ounce and 32-ounce. We also recommend capping your visit off with banana pudding or peach cobbler, or with classic desserts you won't find at many of the other restaurants on this list, such as key lime cake and strawberry banana pudding. Big Daddy's is known to attract long lines, but the service is quick and friendly.
https://www.theoriginalbigdaddys.com
Multiple locations
Mrs. Wilkes' Dining Room
Located on West Jones Street in Savannah's historic district, Mrs. Wilkes' Dining Room was opened by Sema Wilkes in 1943. When you step inside this James Beard award-winning restaurant, the homely decor and smells of classic Southern comfort food take you back in time.
Family-style portions land on the table with heft, featuring delicious fried chicken, slow-cooked beef stew, creamy mac and cheese, and fried okra, to name a few — all of which, according to reviews, pass the grandma test with flying colors. Mrs. Wilkes' Dining Room often switches up the menu to keep the flavors fresh, so make sure to stop by throughout the week.
107 W Jones St., Savannah, GA 31401
Contact unlisted
The Beautiful Restaurant
As a seeker of delicious soul food, you can't visit Atlanta without stopping by The Beautiful Restaurant. Just follow the aroma of savory Southern staples, and it'll lead you to Cascade Road, the same place it's been since opening in 1979. Locals continually frequent this cafeteria-style landmark for fine-tuned soul food that stands the test of time. Fried chicken drummettes are my personal favorite, and customers also enjoy the fried pork chop dinner for under $15, the juicy beef ribs drenched in barbecue sauce, and the sauce-laden beef oxtails.
Pair them with melt-in-your-mouth macaroni and cheese, sweet chunky yams, and on Thursday and Friday, try the turnip greens. The main menu rotates throughout the week, so make sure you plan accordingly. For dessert, the classic banana pudding features just the right amount of wafers. And for a palate cleanser, be sure to try the signature Tea-monade. The Beautiful Restaurant is closed on Mondays but open every other day.
https://www.beautifulrestaurant-atlanta.com
2260 Cascade Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30311
404-752-5931
Minnie's Uptown Restaurant
Founded by Minnie Hanneman in 1986, Minnie's Uptown Restaurant is a Columbus, Georgia, landmark. Hanneman's granddaughter, Melinda Weeks Newton, owns the restaurant now, and she hasn't strayed from offering the same time-tested recipes that made Minnie's a local hotspot. The chicken plates, which come fried or baked and also include several sides, along with the smothered pork chops, are both great starting points, not to mention the black-eyed peas.
Mindful considerations like chopped onions served with meals as a garnish, an emphasis on well-seasoned vegetables, and house-made caramel cake and hoe cakes, which aren't to be confused with pancakes or Johnny cakes, are what separate Minnie's from other soul food spots in Columbus. The menu rotates throughout the week; we suggest stopping by on Tuesday for the salmon patties.
https://www.minniesuptownga.com
104 8th Street, Columbus, GA 31901
706-322-2766
Paschal's Restaurant & Bar
Paschal's Restaurant, stationed in the Castleberry Hill Arts District in downtown Atlanta, is a must-see (and taste) attraction. Inside, under high ceilings surrounded by brick walls, the aroma of tasty soul food carries the essence of history. Thanks to a secret recipe that's been around since the late 1940s, Paschal's fried chicken has landed on many of Atlanta's "Best of" lists. One bite of the crispy-battered wings served here will let you know how fried chicken is supposed to taste.
Other worthwhile picks include the garlicky baked salmon that's subtly sweet, spicy voodoo fried shrimp covered in lemony remoulade garnished with Asian slaw, and tender catfish, which is available grilled or fried. As far as which sides to pair with your meat, the Brussels sprouts are highly recommended, along with the Southern-fried green tomatoes dusted with grated Parmesan and dribbled with Cajun ranch dipping sauce. You shouldn't miss out either on the hand-crafted cocktails and Award-Winning Peach Cobbler.
https://www.paschalsatlanta.com
180 Northside Drive SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30313
404-835-0833
Mary Mac's Tea Room
Mary Mac's Tea Room is one of the last remaining tea rooms that once called Atlanta home. This mid-century jewel, situated on Ponce de Leon Avenue near Peachtree Street, still makes soul food from scratch, as it always has. The fried chicken is something you have to try, perfectly crispy, flavorful, and one of the better menu items. For sides, look no further than the sweet potato soufflé, a pillowy mass topped with dollops of melted marshmallows, and the tomato pie, a uniquely Southern dish that combines baked tomatoes with cheese, mayonnaise, and crumbled crackers. It's one of the most requested menu items.
Other highlights include the chicken and dumplings, cinnamon rolls, and peach cobbler. First-timers receive complimentary pot likker dip for their bread; this is the savory pork-flavored broth leftover from cooked collard greens. By now, it should be clear why we named it one of the best Southern restaurants in Atlanta. Oh, and if you can't fit a trip into your schedule, Mary Mac's ships nationally via Goldbelly.
224 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
404-876-1800
Geneva's Famous Chicken and Cornbread Co.
Savannah, Georgia, a city every bit as famous for its soul food, sits just a few hours southeast of Atlanta. If you ever find yourself in this colonial-style city, which was one of the state's first capitals, you have to stop by Geneva's Famous Chicken and Cornbread Co. Founded in 1983 by Geneva Wade, the family-owned eatery cooks up some of the best fried chicken around, which it refers to as "Fry Birds." Hand-breaded and seasoned with a signature blend, the chicken here is so light, crunchy, and flavorful that you'll want to order a 24-piece bucket.
The menu also features roasted chicken, crave-worthy Cajun-fried turkey wings, beef brisket, and several seafood options, including Ogeechee crab cakes mixed with sauteed veggies. Customers rave about the oxtails, which arrive in a saucy pile atop rice. Other standouts include the blueberry cornbread, mini cornbread loaf, potato logs, and jalapeno cornbread.
1909 E Victory Dr. Ste 102, Savannah, Georgia 31404
912-235-2978
The Busy Bee Cafe
The Michelin Guide and the James Beard Foundation both vouch for the Busy Bee Cafe, an iconic Atlanta restaurant with mid-century roots. This stalwart of classic soul food, located in the West End on Martin Luther King Drive SW, was once a buzzy Civil Rights meeting spot, and one of the very few Black-owned restaurants. Today, that legacy lives on through the food it serves, which is still freshly prepared with recipes passed down over generations. Busy Bee's fried chicken is considered some of the city's best. It's brined overnight, like how it's been since the restaurant opened.
The cafe is known for several things, including fried catfish, pork chops, meat-and-two plates, and more. The mashed potatoes, enveloped in savory gravy; the baked chicken, smothered in cornbread dressing; and the broccoli and cheese casserole with mouth-melting consistency, are all worthwhile sides. Cleanse your palate with an Arnold Palmer and make sure to try the peach cobbler.
https://www.thebusybeecafe.com
810 Martin Luther King, Jr Dr., SW, Atlanta, GA 30314
404-525-9212
Weaver D's Delicious Fine Foods
In Athens, Georgia, a little over an hour Northeast of Atlanta, sits Weaver D's Delicious Fine Foods, another recipient of the James Beard America's Classics award. Founded in 1986 by Dexter Weaver, who calls himself "The Professor of Soul," it's a lime green-colored institution that's impossible to miss, and the inspiration behind the rock band R.E.M.'s 1992 album, "Automatic for the People." The band hails from Athens, and like many of the city's locals, are longtime fans of Weaver D's soul food offerings.
Memorable fried chicken that you'll think about long after digesting the last bite, and fried pork chops paired with rave-worthy collard greens and mac and cheese are just part of the experience. It's too bad that Mr. Weaver put the restaurant up for sale in late 2025. At 71 years old at the time of writing, he's ready to retire after four decades of feeding the Athens community. That said, until that day arrives, the doors are still open Tuesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Do yourself a favor and head down to Weaver D's before it's too late.
https://www.instagram.com/weaverdsathens
1016 E Broad St., Athens, GA 30605
706-353-7797
Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours
Chef Deborah VanTrece has a long list of accolades. The James Beard Award nominee and host of "Global Soul Kitchen," an ongoing series that airs on FYI Network, opened Twisted Soul in 2014, before relocating to its current home in West Midtown on Huff Road NW in 2015. At this Michelin Guide-recommended eatery, she fuses soul food staples with flavors from Asia, Eastern Europe, Italy, France, and the Caribbean.
Picture a turkey leg osso buco served with saffron rice middlins, roasted fennel, and green beans, along with hoisin-glazed oxtails. That's just the dinner menu; the brunch menu is equally inventive, featuring a Dirty South fried chicken omelet and tomato chimichurri, green eggs and ham, and fried green tomatoes topped with truffle burrata cheese, applewood bacon, and Vidalia onion jam. The dessert offerings stay the course, with spiced rum peach cobbler served steamy in a mason jar, and strawberry moonshine pound cake.
https://www.twistedsoulatl.com
1133 Huff Rd. NW, #D, Atlanta, GA 30318
404-350-5500
Methodology
To determine which restaurants deserved to make this list, I took into account my personal experience, where applicable. I rated the ambiance, service, and thought about how the first few bites made me feel. I then supported my personal experiences with local rankings articles, online reviews, and recommendations from locals.
For the places I haven't gone to, I leaned on recommendations from locals — primarily people who've lived in Georgia for 10-plus years and whose opinion of food I trust. I then narrowed down the recommendations to the restaurants with great ratings, which appear frequently in local rankings articles and that customers speak highly of.