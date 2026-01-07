16 Georgia Restaurants Serving Soul Food That Tastes Just Like Grandma's

If the state of Georgia is known for anything, it's delicious soul food. There, you'll find many of the best places to get soul food in the U.S., the kind that takes you back to grandma's kitchen, with that unmistakable aroma that fills the house and makes your stomach growl. If you're looking for perfectly crisped and juicy fried chicken, tender oxtails dripping with crave-worthy barbecue sauce, well-seasoned collard greens that aren't mushy, or yams that'll put a smile on your grandma's face, the Peach State is the place to be.

You don't have to travel far to find Southern comfort food with that nostalgic feeling, and the restaurants below range from James Beard award-winning places to vegan-friendly joints to those that offer soul food with an international twist. That said, since it can be daunting to decide which restaurants to try, I've lightened the load and put together a list of spots you should definitely check out. This list includes soul food restaurants I've personally eaten at or were recommended, those that frequently pop up on "Best of" lists, and, of course, those that customers rave about.