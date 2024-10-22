Amp Up The Flavor Of Bottled BBQ Sauce With One Tangy Condiment

What do chicken wings, baby back ribs, and a burger all have in common? They all taste a million times better when they're slathered in a thick coating of barbecue sauce. This timeless condiment can be used on an array of meat-based dishes (and if you free your mind up a little, you may even consider adding it to your spaghetti). But its flavor tends to be one-note. Even if your favorite store-bought barbecue sauce has the perfect degree of sweetness, stemming from ingredients like brown sugar, honey, and molasses, as well as a little bit of smoke flavor, your sauce is likely missing that intense bite that could make it oh-so-flavorful. We have the answer: add mustard.

The next time you're looking to spruce up a store-bought sauce or upgrade your homemade barbecue sauce recipe, consider reaching for a bottle of yellow mustard. While it might seem like an oddball addition, just remember that mustard contains a healthy dose of vinegar, which will boost any of the acidity already present in the barbecue sauce. Moreover, yellow mustard also has that delightfully zingy back-of-the-mouth heat, which will help quell any excess sugariness in the sauce.