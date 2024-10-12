There's A Flavorful Non-Pasta Sauce You Should Pour On Spaghetti

There's no denying that spaghetti with tomato sauce and meatballs is the pinnacle of Sunday suppers. Nothing says love quite like standing over a pot of boiling, sputtering tomato sauce all day and peering into your spice cabinet to find simple ways to add pizzazz to your recipe. While we won't discount the historic and often familial relevance of this dish, what we will suggest may change the way you think about spaghetti forever. Instead of opting for a slow-cooked tomato sauce for your pasta, smother the entire thing in barbecue sauce.

Although it might seem a bit odd, it sure is tasty. Barbecue sauce has similar umami flavors, thanks to its tomato base, along with a hint of acid from the inclusion of vinegar. Most notably, the sauce will have more profound sweet notes than a standard marinara. So, while it may take some time for your palate to adjust to this new ingredient, you'll be glad you tried adding it to your rotation in order to switch up your pasta night.