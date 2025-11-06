The 15 Best Places To Get Soul Food In The US
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Soul food is like soul music: You know it when you experience it, because you can feel it down in your very core. If you've ever wondered how soul food got its celebratory name, you're not alone — and it's actually fairly recent, in the grand scheme of things. The term only came into popular use in the 1960s, when it was used to describe dishes — and the love that was poured into them — that defined Black culture and history.
Today, there are restaurants all over the country serving up some seriously outstanding soul food, and we wanted to shine a spotlight on some of the very best. Choosing just a handful of restaurants to feature wasn't easy, because soul food by its nature is the kind of food that's made and served with love and, yes, soul — along with the weight of generations of history.
So, we had to narrow things down a bit. In order to be featured on this list, restaurants needed to be serving highly-praised food, of course. But we also looked for those with longevity, those that had been family-owned and operated for generations, and for those that were more than a restaurant and had become an integral part of their communities. We chose restaurants that are known for being a celebration of food, culture, community, and spirit, and here are the best of the best.
Miss Mamie's Spoonbread Too (New York, New York)
Miss Mamie's Spoonbread Too has been in the news a lot, including around the release and rereleases of the cookbook-and-memoir "Spoonbread and Strawberry Wine," by restaurateurs (and sisters) Norma Jean Darden and Carole Darden-Lloyd. It's also earned a shout-out from the Michelin Guide, which gives this place credit for doing the classics really well, while noting that you can't leave without trying the dessert.
The idea here is a simple one, and honestly, it's one that needs to be embraced more. Recipes are those that the Darden family has used for a long time, the setting is comfortable and casual, and in short, it's a home away from home. The catfish in particular is often described as something that's no less than magical, the short ribs are the sort of thing that has customers nodding and murmuring with delight, and as far as the Michelin-mentioned desserts, it's the peach cobbler that has customers ordering some to go.
(212) 865-0700
366 W 110th St, New York, NY 10025
Busy Bee Cafe (Atlanta, Georgia)
Atlanta's Busy Bee Cafe has a long history. It's been around since 1947, and it's one of the restaurants that played a role in the U.S. Civil Rights Movement. This was the place to go for great food, and it was also the beating heart of the community where everyone went to stay in-the-know. Today, it's recognized by the Michelin Guide for old-school favorites like the fried chicken and desserts, and plenty of customers agree that there's just something inexplicably magical about the food here.
There's just as much love poured into the sides here, with dishes like the cornbread dressing, broccoli and cheese casserole, and fried okra all getting rave reviews. Others simply say that there are no sides that will leave you disappointed, and it's no wonder that this place was given the James Beard Foundation's America's Classics award in 2022.
(404) 525-9212
810 Martin Luther King Jr Dr, SW, Atlanta, GA 30314
Ina Mae Tavern & Packaged Goods (Chicago, Illinois)
This is another restaurant that's serving up classic soul food dishes that are so good, it's gotten the attention of the Michelin Guide. Opened in 2018 with the goal of bringing legit New Orleans flavors to Chicago, there's more than just food here: There's an event calendar filled with things like tarot readings, bingo nights, live music, game-day happy hours, burlesque shows, and even magic shows. It's way more than just a restaurant; it's a place to gather, have fun, and embrace the best of a close-knit community.
What about the menu? Chef Brian Jupiter — who named this place after his great-grandmother — has said that some of his favorite dishes are ones that customers might overlook, like the blackened cauliflower and the eggplant Orleans. The most popular include fried chicken and catfish filets, but the red beans and sausage gets a ton of love, too. Don't skip on the hushpuppies, either!
(773) 360-8320
1415 North Wood St, Chicago, IL 60622
Lucille's (Houston, Texas)
Earning praise from not only the James Beard Foundation but from celebrities like Oprah, it's safe to say that founders (and brothers) Chris and Ben Williams have made their grandmother proud. It's her name on the restaurant, and the idea was to take old-school family favorites and classic dishes and give them a modern upgrade that kept everything true to their roots.
Fun fact: Restaurant namesake Lucille B. Smith was the creator of not only the country's first instant hot roll mix, but she was also behind some of the state's food education programs. She was also well-known for her charity, and in 2020, her grandsons followed in her footsteps by providing meals for Houston's first responders. And those meals? Pretty delicious, with customers still raving about the braised oxtail, smothered steak, and the shrimp gumbo. Portions are huge, service is friendly, and customers quickly become regulars.
(713) 568-2505
5512 La Branch St, Houston, TX 77004
Henry's Soul Cafe (Multiple locations)
Henry E. Smith opened what was originally a carryout deli back in 1968, and the goal was simple: Serve great, affordable food. The second Maryland location was opened by the next generation in the family and today, both places are serving some of the area's best soul food — and that includes an absolutely standout sweet potato pie. That was introduced to the menu around 1970, and let's fast forward to 2017. When we say the sweet potato pie is super popular, that's not an exaggeration: The folks at Henry's are making around 100,000 a year.
There is a potential mistake to be made here, and that's simply stopping with just a sweet potato pie. This place is so well-known for it that it might be easy to skip some of the other dishes, but happy customers warn that you shouldn't overlook the pork ribs, whiting, the mac and cheese, and some of the best sweet tea around.
Multiple locations
Dulan's Soul Food Kitchen and Dulan's on Crenshaw (Los Angeles, California)
Dulan's Soul Kitchen was initially opened in 2001 by the Oklahoma native Adolf Dulan, and a few years later, the day-to-day was taken over by his son, Terry Dulan. Today, it's serving up some seriously delicious soul food in the traditions brought to Los Angeles from Oklahoma, and the restaurant group includes two locations of Dulan's Soul Food Kitchen and Dulan's on Crenshaw, run by Adolf's son, Greg Dulan.
When Adolf died in 2017, mourners showed up by the hundreds. Fortunately for the community the restaurants have not only remained successful, but have gotten attention from the James Beard Foundation for several years in a row. It remains an institution, known as much for giving back to the community with everything from scholarships to food donations as for the generous portions of delicious smothered chicken, oxtails, fried fish, fried chicken, and short ribs. Simply put, they're all delicious.
Multiple locations
Melba's (New York, New York)
Anyone wanting a true taste of soul food in Harlem needs to go to Melba's, as this is the kind of place that makes you break out in a smile the moment you step through the door. Melba's has expanded to satellite locations in the Prudential Center and Grand Central Terminal, so there are plenty of options for getting some seriously delicious food described by the Michelin Guide as being the best of both worlds. This is classic Southern home-cooking and modern elegance perfectly married, and served up in a way that truly does warm you from the inside.
For those who wish they could bring a taste of Melba's outstanding fried chicken, crave-worthy Jamaican oxtails, and downright delicious sweet potato pie into their own home, we have good news. Melba Wilson published her cookbook, "Melba's American Comfort," back in 2021, and it's full of recipes lovingly handed down through the generations of her family.
Multiple locations
H&H Soul Food (Macon, Georgia)
When H&H Soul Food's Chef Louise Hudson died in 2023, it's safe to say that not only did the industry lose one of the great pioneers of soul food, but the Macon community lost one of its pillars. To give just a little idea of how much Hudson meant to Macon, we'll say this: February 11 was officially named Mama Louise Hudson Day.
It's also impossible to talk about H&H Soul Food and its legendary chef without mentioning the fact that this restaurant has a pretty heartwarming connection to rock royalty. The story goes that when a couple of scruffy guys wandered into the restaurant and ordered a single plate of food to split between the group, Mama Louise fed them all — then continued to do so, and cemented a lifelong friendship with the band that would become the Allman Brothers.
Today, the place is still full of rock memorabilia, but it's the food that customers keep returning for. The country fried steak is a favorite, and so are the beef tips. Everything, however, is described as being the sort of meal that pays fitting homage to the history of soul food while making every customer feel like family.
(478) 621-7044
807 Forsyth St, Macon, GA 31021
Corinne's Place (Camden, New Jersey)
Back in 2022, Corinne's Place was honored with the James Beard Foundation's America's Classics award. On the heels of that, Corinne Bradley-Powers was honored with a key to the city that she had helped to foster and grow in so many ways, including mentoring future chefs in her own kitchen. It was the culmination of three decades of feeding the whole area the kind of soul food worth driving for, and the food is just part of the experience.
Yes, portions are huge, everything's delicious, the fried chicken is highly recommended, and the collard greens are amazing, too. But diners say that part of what keeps them coming back is the atmosphere of the place, and seeing Bradley-Powers greeting customers while reminiscing in a way that makes those customers feel like treasured loved ones.
(856) 541-4894
1254 Haddon Ave, Camden, NJ 08103
Kee's Loaded Kitchen (Portland, Oregon)
Scroll through the social media accounts of Kee's Loaded Kitchen in Portland, and there's one thing you'll see a lot of: An announcement that everything's sold out for the day. This place gets a lot of love for being one of the best food carts in the city, and it just happens to also be serving some of the best fried chicken and soul food in the city, too. It's celebrated as an almost spiritual experience in which Chef Kiauna "Kee" Nelson greets customers, serves up food in mind-blowing proportions, and things are a little different here.
How? You don't choose what sides you want, and you don't order wings by the portion. Instead, you get every side currently on the menu, and you get wings by the fistful. It's a ridiculously fun time that has customers driving hours to get there before everything's sold out, because you're going to want the pork chops, the catfish, and the dessert.
facebook.com/KeesLoadedKitchen
(503) 516-2078
3625 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97212
Gritz Cafe (Las Vegas, Nevada)
Gritz Cafe opened back in 2008 and quickly started getting major accolades from customers enamored by the soul food classics on offer here. Dishes are so good, in fact, that customers who sit down for a meal sometimes find themselves ordering another round to go. When it comes to favorites, the sweet potato waffles are on a lot of customers' lists of must-try dishes.
Sweet potato waffles? Absolutely, because these are a breakfast-time favorite that elevates this place to a regular stop. The friendly, at-home feel here gets a frequent shout-out from customers, too, and Gritz is making sure the community knows that family extends beyond the boundaries of the restaurant. In 2025, the cafe announced it was going to be donating to relief efforts in fighting the California wildfires, and it makes sense: Owner Trina Jiles is a retired firefighter.
(702) 255-4748
1911 Stella Lake St, Las Vegas, NV 89106
Li'l Dizzy's (New Orleans, Louisiana)
Lil' Dizzy's has been a Treme hotspot since opening in 2004, and in 2020, it looked like the writing was on the wall. It's no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic forced restaurants to prioritize convenience, and for some, that meant shutting the doors. Lil' Dizzy's did, and it was a huge deal: Owned and operated by the Baquet family, it represented the end of generations of restaurateurs in the city.
However, we're still talking about this beloved landmark, so you can probably guess that the next generation — Wayne Baquet Jr and his wife, Arkesha Smith Baquet — stepped in to take over the restaurant. Today, it's back in business and getting rave reviews, many from customers who are referred to this place by locals who know just how good it is. The catfish is perfectly fried and perfectly flaky, the gumbo is outstanding, and, of course, there's some seriously delicious sides like collard greens and cornbread.
(504) 766-8687
1500 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA 70116
Hannibal's Soul Kitchen (Charleston, South Carolina)
Hannibal's Soul Kitchen is doing something a little different, and here, the soul food is leaning into the area's Gullah and Geechee roots. Every state has its most iconic dish, and when it comes to South Carolina, it's cuisine from these groups that's front and center, especially at Hannibal's. The signature dish is a crab rice entrée that customers say is some of the best ever, with others adding that it's the kind of meal that turns first-time customers into regulars.
Other dishes, like the smothered pork chops, liver and onions, and okra soup, are so good that they've convinced customers they'll need to work their way through the rest of the menu, and there's a lot on offer here. If you've never had gizzards, this is the place to go for an outstanding appetizer, and when you factor in the friendly, welcoming, ultra-casual atmosphere, it's an all-around win.
(843) 722-2256
16 Blake St, Charleston, SC 29403
The Four Way (Memphis, Tennessee)
The Four Way has an incredible history that goes all the way back to 1946, and it's been at the beating heart of the community ever since it opened its doors. History is alive and well here, with the photos to remind visitors that they're in a place that was once a favorite of musicians like Elvis and BB King, as well as being an important meeting place for the Civil Rights leaders of the 1960s. Today, it's still serving up the kind of food that brings the biggest smiles, and it's not surprising that it's recommended by so many.
It's the kind of place that locals take out-of-town guests for some of the best chicken-fried steak they've ever had, and the sides — including the boiled okra and the fried green tomatoes — are just as good as the mains. Add in the fact that you're truly dining in a historic restaurant, and it's a truly beautiful experience.
(901) 507-1519
998 Mississippi Blvd, Memphis, TN 38126
The Big Apple Inn (Jackson, Mississippi)
With one glance in the door of the Big Apple Inn, it's clear there's a vibe here. Nothing truly matches and everything's a little haphazard, but the moment that door swings open, you're greeted by the sizzling grill and a smell that heralds a meal that's perfect in its simplicity. There are three things people come here for, and that's the tamales, the pig ear sandwiches, or the smokes, which are sausage sandwiches.
It's the pig ear sandwich that Anthony Bourdain fell in love with while filming in Mississippi for "Parts Unknown," and by the time he discovered it, it had already been a local favorite for decades. This place initially opened in 1939, and in the 1990s, it passed into the hands of the founder's great-grandson. Today, it's introducing a whole new generation to pig ear sandwiches, and if you're wondering what they taste like, those in-the-know report it's not dissimilar from the skin of a holiday ham.
(601) 354-9371
509 N Farish St, Jackson, MS 39202
Methodology
In order to put together a list of some of the best places for soul food in the U.S. today, we started with finding the places that have gotten recognition from institutions like the Michelin Guide and the James Beard Foundation. We definitely didn't stop there, though, and wanted to find the restaurants that were about more than what's on the table.
We also looked for restaurants that aren't just serving up outstanding food, but that get rave reviews for things like generous portions and a welcoming, friendly atmosphere that makes everyone feel like family. Those that made our list are the places that are family-owned and have been for generations, that are serving soul food classics while being firmly established as an invaluable part of the community.