The 15 Best Places To Get Soul Food In The US

Soul food is like soul music: You know it when you experience it, because you can feel it down in your very core. If you've ever wondered how soul food got its celebratory name, you're not alone — and it's actually fairly recent, in the grand scheme of things. The term only came into popular use in the 1960s, when it was used to describe dishes — and the love that was poured into them — that defined Black culture and history.

Today, there are restaurants all over the country serving up some seriously outstanding soul food, and we wanted to shine a spotlight on some of the very best. Choosing just a handful of restaurants to feature wasn't easy, because soul food by its nature is the kind of food that's made and served with love and, yes, soul — along with the weight of generations of history.

So, we had to narrow things down a bit. In order to be featured on this list, restaurants needed to be serving highly-praised food, of course. But we also looked for those with longevity, those that had been family-owned and operated for generations, and for those that were more than a restaurant and had become an integral part of their communities. We chose restaurants that are known for being a celebration of food, culture, community, and spirit, and here are the best of the best.