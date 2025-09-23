The Unique Southern Sandwich Anthony Bourdain Called 'Hard To Beat'

It's no secret that Anthony Bourdain loved to dine in the South. Whether he was tucking into plates of fresh conch or cutting into a stack of waffles, Bourdain made his way through various recipes and dishes. During an episode of "Parts Unknown," Bourdain devoured a meal he described as "hard to beat" while feasting in Jackson, Mississippi (via YouTube). The Big Apple Inn is known for its soul food, yet its pig ear sandwiches have attracted special attention, and the restaurant cranks out orders daily.

You can find soul food dishes served throughout the United States, but pig ear sandwiches are characteristically Southern — and to Bourdain and many others, "ears" is an iconic dish that offers both flavor and comfort. The Big Apple Inn's Southern recipe oozes with punchy hot sauce, slaw, mustard, and the savory taste of pork nestled into a bun. The restaurant may not have cracked Bourdain's top 20 U.S. dining spots, but the pig ear sandwich is a memorable eating experience that offers the perfect balance of sweet, smoky, and spicy.