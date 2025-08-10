20 Spots Anthony Bourdain Loved To Eat At Across The US

Anthony Bourdain's legacy as a chef and globetrotter is not likely to be forgotten anytime soon, but his role in our food culture was more than just about discovering new foods — through such shows as "No Reservations" or "Parts Unknown" — and exposing the true nature of kitchen environments, which he did in his 2000 memoir, "Kitchen Confidential."

Indeed, his style was also about appreciating the foods we have sitting right here, under our noses, down some New York alley we've seen hundreds of times but never ventured down, or just off some lonely highway in the middle of the country. Not only did he enjoy sophisticated high cuisine, which he also served up in his restaurants, but he highlighted everyday, accessible fare that anyone can afford and enjoy, like deli sandwiches, barbecue, and chili. And he reminded us that no matter how seemingly plebeian a food could be, it could still have a story to tell and an incredible flavor to impart. One might even say that his work helped dismantle culinary elitism, encouraging viewers to look beyond trend-driven gastronomy and embrace common foods done well. So let's take a look at some of his favorite restaurants in the U.S. and remember what makes these places worthy of continued attention.