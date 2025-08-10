20 Spots Anthony Bourdain Loved To Eat At Across The US
Anthony Bourdain's legacy as a chef and globetrotter is not likely to be forgotten anytime soon, but his role in our food culture was more than just about discovering new foods — through such shows as "No Reservations" or "Parts Unknown" — and exposing the true nature of kitchen environments, which he did in his 2000 memoir, "Kitchen Confidential."
Indeed, his style was also about appreciating the foods we have sitting right here, under our noses, down some New York alley we've seen hundreds of times but never ventured down, or just off some lonely highway in the middle of the country. Not only did he enjoy sophisticated high cuisine, which he also served up in his restaurants, but he highlighted everyday, accessible fare that anyone can afford and enjoy, like deli sandwiches, barbecue, and chili. And he reminded us that no matter how seemingly plebeian a food could be, it could still have a story to tell and an incredible flavor to impart. One might even say that his work helped dismantle culinary elitism, encouraging viewers to look beyond trend-driven gastronomy and embrace common foods done well. So let's take a look at some of his favorite restaurants in the U.S. and remember what makes these places worthy of continued attention.
Barney Greengrass in New York City
This Upper West Side mainstay is a favorite of many celebrity chefs, including Martha Stewart, and for good reason. Their bagels are some of the best in a city already widely known for its bagels, and its schmears are even better. In "A Cook's Tour," Anthony Bourdain says, "Whenever I want to treat myself to the best breakfast in New York — in fact, the best breakfast in the universe — I go to a place in my neighborhood famed for just that: the legendary Barney Greengrass."
One thing Bourdain doesn't mention is that this place, which is also known as the Sturgeon King for its excellent smoked sturgeon, is pretty hard to get into. If you plan on stopping here for breakfast, plan on waiting in line for a long time, and bring cash.
(212) 724-4707
541 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10024
Husk in Charleston
Charleston is home to many great restaurants, so if you only have one day in town, it might be hard to pick where you're going to eat. Luckily, Anthony Bourdain had a recommendation for a tasty little spot that is still going strong today: Husk. As Bourdain wrote in his Field Notes for "Parts Unknown," Husk "directly addresses Southern culinary traditions using the best of modern techniques, but always, always respecting the originals and who made them."
In particular, Husk serves up great Southern specialties like country ham, bread and butter pickles, shrimp and grits, and suckling pigs. True to Bourdain fashion, it is not the type of place you will leave hungry.
(843) 577-2500
76 Queen St, Charleston, SC 29401
Chef Creole Seasoned Restaurant in Miami
Miami is an ideal place to experience the food and culture of the Caribbean islands, which is probably why, when visiting the South, Anthony Bourdain zeroed in on a Creole spot during an episode of "No Reservations." Here, he sampled several dishes doused in Creole seasoning, including fresh conch and a grilled snapper, and seemed to appreciate every bite, calling the dishes delicious and flavorful.
What seemed to impress him most was the outdoor grill, the spicy peppers, and the larger than life personality of the chef, who was doing his best to bring authentic Creole cuisine to Miami from Haiti. More recent patrons have also been consistently impressed with the food over the past few years, as noted on Google.
Multiple locations in Miami
Burns original BBQ in Houston
Anthony Bourdain's show "Parts Unknown" focused on foods and restaurants located in far off places in the world. But occasionally, he'd bring the show around to our backyard — meaning the forgotten places of America — and remind us that we live in a big country that still has a lot of culinary secrets to offer.
One such place was Burns Original BBQ in the outskirts of Houston, where menu highlights include "some of the best East Texas style barbecue you can find around here," as Bourdain said on the episode. Other popular items at this family-run joint include the enormous baked potato with cheddar cheese, chopped barbecue beef, slow-cooked pork ribs, beef ribs, and homemade link sausage.
(281) 999-5559
8307 1/2 De Priest St, Houston, TX 77088
Scott's BBQ in Hemingway, South Carolina
It was no secret that Anthony Bourdain was a lover of barbecue — he visited countless such restaurants while airing his various popular shows. But perhaps one of his favorites of all time was Scott's BBQ in Hemingway, South Carolina, where chef-owner Rodney Scott uses hot coals to cook his meats over a 12-hour period, all the while using an actual mop to baste the goods with barbecue sauce (don't worry, the mop is only used on the food).
This technique — which the family-owned restaurant has been using for more than 50 years now — is enough to make this barbecue stand head and shoulders above the rest. But as Bourdain mentions in the "Parts Unknown" episode on this joint, it is also distinguished by the fact that, unlike many other Southern barbecue places, Scott's BBQ doesn't use mustard in its sauce, a fact that seems to make Bourdain more than happy.
destination-bbq.com/stores/scotts-bar-b-que
(843) 558-0134
2734 Hemingway Hwy, Hemingway, SC 29554
Octopus Bar in Atlanta
Anthony Bourdain seemed to love this spot even without tasting the food. In an episode of "The Layover," he visited it for some libations, explaining that "the food is terrific, but I'm jammed full." The atmosphere — created mostly by off-duty restaurant industry people — was enough to make him feel at home, so much so that he said it's "the only thing I really miss about the business."
Indeed, Octopus Bar is a bar within a restaurant: after So Ba Vietnamese Restaurant closes at 10 p.m. each night, Octopus Bar opens up and serves good food and drinks to people who really appreciate it until just after 2 a.m. The vibe is mostly restaurant workers complaining about their bosses, which not only attracted Bourdain but can also have a broader appeal for anyone interested in the inner workings of the restaurant business, as if it were a veritable reality TV show.
(404) 627-9911
560 Gresham Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
French Laundry in Yountville, California
Anthony Bourdain is mostly known for frequenting everyman restaurants, like barbecue shacks or delis, at least publicly. But let's not forget that he was a Culinary Institute of America-trained chef who worked in high-end kitchens throughout his career, including at Les Halles and the Rainbow Room in New York.
As such, it's only natural that he would enjoy the food at some high-end restaurants too, and this is particularly true of the French Laundry in Yountville, California. When he visited it for an episode of "A Cook's Tour," he said it was his "lifelong dream to taste the food of Thomas Keller, the owner and chef of the French Laundry. He's the man ... I can't even describe how much I'm looking forward to this meal." He was not disappointed. After spending some time exploring the bounty of fresh ingredients Keller uses in his kitchen, Bourdain found that "Keller's tasting menu is many, many small courses of intensely flavored items, just enough to surprise and delight."
(707) 944-2380
6640 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599
Swan Oyster Depot in San Francisco
When in San Francisco, a city Anthony Bourdain appreciated for its grit, he stopped at Swan Oyster Depot for an episode of "A Cook's Tour." It seemed like he could hardly contain himself for how much he loved the food there, especially the oysters, which, despite being prepared very simply, were extremely fresh. On more than one occasion during his meal, he let slip words like incredible, or outstanding. As he left, he told the chef that he'd just had a religious experience.
During the episode, it didn't seem too hard for Bourdain to get a seat at the table at Swan Oyster Depot. Don't be fooled by this. Be aware that if you plan on stopping by, you may need to wait in line for some time.
(415) 673-1101
1517 Polk St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Chi Spacca in Los Angeles
Anthony Bourdain was always more of a New Yorker than an Angeleno and told Thrillist in an interview that he could not presume to know the best restaurants in Los Angeles because he never lived there at length. But that didn't prevent him from picking out a few personal favorites, one of which was Chi Spacca, an Italian place in Hollywood, which he said "was amazing. I really, really, really appreciate it and enjoyed it."
If you're interested in re-creating the experience, Bourdain told Grub Street that his meal consisted of "[f]antastic salumi; grilled octopus; warm figs; roasted and stuffed zucchini blossoms; amberjack collars; a dino-sized, impeccably rested Fiorentina; and an impossibly rich, delicious beef-and-marrow pie baked in pastry that flooded my head with awesomeness."
(323) 297-1133
6610 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Chili John's in Burbank, California
In an interview with Thrillist, Anthony Bourdain reported that Chili John's, a restaurant that has been feeding Burbank since the 1940s, was awesome, explaining that it was "[d]elicious, about as not-fancy as you get. It's not hipster chili. It's ground meat, you know, just really good. Slopped on top of some beans and rice."
Despite this high praise, Chili John's is currently at risk of closing, according to its owners (via the LA Times). They say that if business doesn't pick up, they might be forced to sell. One can only hope that a new bar slated to open next door will help reverse the fortunes of this legendary joint.
(818) 846-3611
2018 W Burbank Blvd, Burbank, CA 91506
Katz's Deli in New York City
We all know the scene from "When Harry Met Sally" when Meg Ryan apparently enjoys a sandwich at Katz's Deli so much that she can hardly contain herself, at least as far as the other patrons can tell. In reality, the sandwiches here might not be downright orgasmic, but they certainly are pretty good, so much so that Anthony Bourdain considered Katz's deli one of his favorite places to eat.
In a YouTube video filmed at Katz's, he described the restaurant as "an institution in the best sense of the word," adding that "I hope it stays exactly as it is," particularly in reference to the pastrami sandwich, which is a Katz's icon.
(212) 254-2246
205 E Houston St, New York, NY 10002
Park's BBQ in Los Angeles
In an interview with Thrillist, Anthony Bourdain made clear that one of his favorite restaurants in Los Angeles is Park's BBQ, saying, "I always go to Park's BBQ. I think their banchan are some of the best I've ever had," adding, "that's a place I make sure to hit every single time."
So it seems that if you're in Los Angeles and only have time for one meal, Park's BBQ near Koreatown is the place to go. While we don't know exactly what Bourdain ordered when he went — we can only assume it was everything, considering he had such high praise for the place — Google reviews indicate that patrons widely enjoy the rib eye, brisket, and galbitang, a type of short-rib soup.
(213) 380-1717
955 S Vermont Ave G, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Johnnie's Beef in Elmwood Park, Illinois
Chicago is especially known for its Italian beef sandwiches, as immortalized on the TV show "The Bear," but according to Bourdain, the best place to get one has always been Johnnie's Beef in Elmwood Park, just west of the Windy City.
As Thrillist, Bourdain said that "either on my way into town or out of town, I'm going Italian beef at Johnnie's." The place has been operating since 1961, and despite being on the outskirts of the city, people flock to it, so expect to wait in line for a long time if you happen by that way at lunch. But don't worry, you'll be rewarded: The portions are big, so it's best to work up an appetite beforehand.
facebook.com/people/Johnnies-Beef/100064877400220/
(708) 452-6000
7500 W North Ave, Elmwood Park, IL 60707
Papaya King in New York City
Reports of Anthony Bourdain's love of Papaya King have reached far and wide. He seems to love the place despite the fact that it serves up what he calls "ground animal parts wrapped in intestines," or perhaps that is exactly why he loves it so much.
In a video posted on Instagram, he ordered one hot dog with sauerkraut, another hot dog with onions, and a papaya drink, which he explained goes with hot dogs just as well as red wine goes with beef or white wine goes with fish. For him, it's a classic combination, and watching him consume it is a joy in and of itself.
(646) 823-0879
206B East 86th St, New York, NY 10028
Girl and the Goat in Chicago
The signature dish at this restaurant is goat, as the name suggests, cooked in various forms, all of them delicious. Indeed, all the dishes on the menu here are delightful and can be enjoyed amid a friendly atmosphere in industrial chic surroundings.
But the atmosphere and the digs are not what seem to have attracted Bourdain to this spot most. That would have been the restaurant's chef, Stephanie Izard, a winner of "Top Chef" and someone Bourdain admired very much. "Girl & the Goat is awesome," he said of the restaurant, as Thrillist reported. "I love her and I love her food. For me that's the very picture of a tough, determined Chicagoan. That's a very hardworking chef." Stephanie Izard has also opened a Girl & the Goat in Los Angeles.
(312) 492-6262
809 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607
Joe's Kansas City in Kansas City
One of Anthony Bourdain's specialties was finding delicious restaurants in less obvious cities, away from the bright lights and fast lanes of New York City or Los Angeles. One such place Bourdain loved was Joe's Kansas City, in Kansas City, Kansas — formerly Oklahoma Joe's — which seems to be worth a pit stop or even a dedicated trip.
Indeed, as Bourdain wrote in an article for Men's Health in 2011, the place is "the best BBQ in Kansas City, which makes it the best BBQ in the world." The article in question was titled "13 places to eat before you die," so he could hardly have given the place higher praise.
(913) 722-3366
3002 W 47th Ave, Kansas City, KS 66103
Salumi in Seattle
In the same 2011 Men's Health article, Anthony Bourdain praised this sandwich shop highly. Named for cured meat and run by the parents of famous chef Mario Batali, the thing to order is "anything cured, anything braised, any of the limited hot specials ... in fact, anything the Batalis make is worth grabbing with both hands." Indeed, Mr. Batali Sr. learned to cure his own meats after retiring from his career as an engineer for Boeing, and the result was magical.
Bourdain practically worshipped this sandwich shop, telling the Seattle Times, "That is a holy place for me. I love that place. I've jokingly said, but I'm half serious, it should be a UNESCO site. It should be a landmark."
(206) 621-8772
404 Occidental Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104
Pastrami Queen in New York City
Anthony Bourdain has made no secret of his love for New York's top delis, but Pastrami Queen may have held a special place in Bourdain's heart. As he told Variety in an interview, "The first thing I get when I'm back in New York is a pastrami sandwich," and specified that Pastrami Queen is a really good pastrami sandwich. "[I]f not the best, among the very best. Just a good, nice mix of fat and lean. It's the real deal."
What he seemed to like most about Pastrami Queen's pastrami sandwich was that it is served warm on rye bread with a good quality mustard and good pickles. As always, the quality of the ingredients was important to Bourdain, and Pastrami Queen, per its website, uses "hand-cut pastrami [that] is first brined, then seasoned, dried, and smoked."
Multiple locations in New York City
Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs in Denver
When Anthony Bourdain visited this hot dog stand in 2010 he ordered his meal the way the chef recommends (which in general, is the best way to order any food), and described it in a video as "very good, good structural integrity," and said the boar was very tasty before asking for more in no uncertain terms.
Since then, Biker Jim has fallen on some hard times and was forced to sell the business after the pandemic. But not to worry: He has since regained control of his hot dog stand, which makes occasional pop-up appearances, including at the South Pearl Street Farmers Market.
facebook.com/BikerJimsGourmetDogs
(720) 746-9355
Pop-up locations only
Jacques-Imos in New Orleans
New Orleans may be a great foodie city, but it appears that Anthony Bourdain had no trouble picking one of his favorites. Indeed, as reported on Explore, Bourdain said of Jacques-Imo that the food was so good it "should probably be illegal."
On that occasion, he was served up all-time favorites like fried chicken and soft shell crab, alongside less mainstream dishes like alligator sausage cheesecake. Bourdain was never known for shying away from unusual foods like, but if you do, know that the restaurant also has plenty of options for less adventurous eaters, like classic shrimp and grits.
(504) 861-0886
8324 Oak St, New Orleans, LA 70118