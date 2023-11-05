18 Best Southern Restaurants In Atlanta

Atlanta has no shortage of good restaurants to fit your mood. Multiple James Beard Award winners and nominees helm restaurants and bakeries across a spectrum of cuisines that run from casual to elegant. Michelin stars have been awarded to multiple restaurants, which only serves to up the profile of Atlanta's food scene.

As multicultural as Atlanta is, it's hard to think of the city without its roots of Southern and soul food. Southern food is a complicated set of regional foods from Southern states. Soul food, although Southern in its origins, grew from the meager ingredients allowed to enslaved people pre-emancipation. While most soul food is Southern, not all Southern food is soul food, as you'll see.

Tastes are subjective, and your mileage may vary, but we've compiled a list of what we think are the best Southern restaurants in Atlanta, mostly from first-hand experience, although some were researched via the Michelin Guide and online local and national publications. This list ranges from the relatively new to venerable establishments that predate the Great Depression and all levels of service and atmosphere. Several of these restaurants started as Black-owned, women-owned, or both, in the era before Civil Rights or during a time when women owning a business "just wasn't done," and have thrived in the years since.